Hospital Refusing to Give Life Saving Treatments to Unvaccinated Teen
In a case that is capturing national attention, a 14 year old needing a kidney transplant has been denied the surgery because she has not received the Covid 19 vaccine. The teen, Yulia Hicks, is an orphan adopted from Ukraine by her American parents last year. Yulia suffers from Senior Loken Syndrome, a degenerative kidney condition that requires a transplant to survive. She has been receiving daily dialysis treatment for the past 15 months.
The Doctor Who Wrote His Initials on His Patients’ Organs is Struck off
Dr. Simon Bramhall, a consultant surgeon in his 50s, has admitted that he used a surgical laser to brand his initials “SB” onto the livers of two organ transplant patients. The doctor then told the authorities that he had marked the organs to make the lengthy transplant procedures less stressful in the operating room. The doctor was charged with three counts of assault, of which he was found guilty on two counts.
Pensioner says ‘do not resuscitate’ order was signed without his permission after hospital seizure
A pensioner says a ‘do not resuscitate’ order was signed by doctors without his permission and against his religious beliefs, leaving him to fear he would die alone in hospital.Pat Burke, 82, had visited the QEQM hospital in Margate, Kent, for a routine check-up on his pacemaker when he had a seizure in the waiting room.Doctors and nurses rushed to the former mayor’s aid and he was taken onto a ward to be monitored by medics.But when his wife of 60 years, Betty Burke, visited the following day, she discovered a DNR form had been signed by doctors..A DNR...
Baby whose parents refused blood from vaccinated donors undergoes lifesaving heart surgery
A six-month-old baby whose parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19 has been operated on in a New Zealand hospital.
The Jewish Press
IDF Demolishes Homes of Terrorists Who Killed Major Bar Falah, 2 Arabs Dead
Large IDF forces operated overnight Monday in Kafr Dan, outside Jenin, to demolish the homes of the families of two terrorists who were involved in the exchange of fire on September 14, 2022, during which the deputy commander of the Nahal special force, Major Bar Falah, was killed, the IDF spokesman reported.
The Jewish Press
Temple Mount Movement Asking Ben Gvir to Hold Passover Sacrifice on April 5
Shortly after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir descended from Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, he received a letter from the Returning to the Mountain movement, asking him to approve conducting the paschal sacrifice on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023, at the same holy site, the way Jews did until 1,953 years ago when the Romans destroyed our second holy Temple.
