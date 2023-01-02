ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Join Twin Lakes Recreation Center for free in January

BLOOMINGTON – Become a Twin Lakes Recreation Center member in the month of January and have your joining fee waived – a savings of $20. Twin Lakes Recreation Center members enjoy a 1/5 mile rubberized track, five basketball courts, free group exercise classes, and more including:. Indoor turf...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
City of Bedford announces January meeting schedule

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will hold their first 2023 meeting on Monday, January 9 at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center Located at 931 15th Street, Bedford. Due to the closing of City of Bedford offices on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin...
BEDFORD, IN
Daviess Community Hospital Foundation provides scholarship awards to aspiring healthcare professionals

DAVIESS CO. – Daviess Community Hospital Foundation provides scholarship awards to aspiring healthcare professionals in an effort to support and encourage those individuals to return to our community to fulfill our communities’ need for dedicated, trained healthcare providers. Daviess Community Hospital Foundation makes scholarship awards through two scholarship...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023

BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis

Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
S.R. 7 improvement meeting for Jennings, Bartholomew Counties is next week

SCIPIO, Ind. – American Structurepoint Inc. and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) remind residents that a public information meeting is set for Tuesday, January 10, to outline a roadway improvement project along State Road 7 in Jennings and Bartholomew Counties. The meeting, at Scipio Elementary School, on S.R. 7, provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, view displays, and ask questions.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bedford Police Pension Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10

BEDFORD – The Bedford Police Pension Board will meet on Tuesday, January 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the City Councourse. 1. To vote to accept Steven Hatton as a new police officer. 2. To vote on 2 Trustee Positions and for the 2023 Pension Secretary.
BEDFORD, IN
Brenda Corey announced her intention to seek a second term on Oolitic Town Council

OOLITIC – Brenda Corey has announced her intention to seek her second term on the Oolitic Town Council. Brenda Corey has announced her intention to seek her second term on the Oolitic Town Council. She was appointed in 2020 by the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee to fill William Kendal’s term which runs through 2023. Brenda currently serves as Vice President of the Town Council.
OOLITIC, IN
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Commissioners join Regional Land Bank

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners sign an interlocal agreement to join the Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank. The Land Bank is designed to acquire problem properties and then transfer them back to responsible ownership and productive use in accordance with local land use goals and priorities, creating a more efficient and effective system to eliminate blight.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Ambulance services are off to a good start in the new year

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said the new ambulance service is off to a good start. The newly formed Lawrence County Fire Territory which is made up of Shawswick and Guthrie townships is providing fire protection and an ambulance service in Lawrence County. On January 1, the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

