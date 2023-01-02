OOLITIC – Brenda Corey has announced her intention to seek her second term on the Oolitic Town Council. Brenda Corey has announced her intention to seek her second term on the Oolitic Town Council. She was appointed in 2020 by the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee to fill William Kendal’s term which runs through 2023. Brenda currently serves as Vice President of the Town Council.

OOLITIC, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO