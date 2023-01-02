Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Join Twin Lakes Recreation Center for free in January
BLOOMINGTON – Become a Twin Lakes Recreation Center member in the month of January and have your joining fee waived – a savings of $20. Twin Lakes Recreation Center members enjoy a 1/5 mile rubberized track, five basketball courts, free group exercise classes, and more including:. Indoor turf...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford announces January meeting schedule
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Redevelopment Commission will hold their first 2023 meeting on Monday, January 9 at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center Located at 931 15th Street, Bedford. Due to the closing of City of Bedford offices on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin...
wbiw.com
Daviess Community Hospital Foundation provides scholarship awards to aspiring healthcare professionals
DAVIESS CO. – Daviess Community Hospital Foundation provides scholarship awards to aspiring healthcare professionals in an effort to support and encourage those individuals to return to our community to fulfill our communities’ need for dedicated, trained healthcare providers. Daviess Community Hospital Foundation makes scholarship awards through two scholarship...
wbiw.com
Constellation Stage & Screen announced an extension of the upcoming production of “Deathtrap”, due to high ticket demand.
BLOOMINGTON – To ring in the new year, Constellation is bringing Broadway’s longest-running comedic thriller to Bloomington audiences. Originally scheduled for January 26 – February 12, Constellation is thrilled to announce that it will be extending the run of Deathtrap through February 19th due to high demand.
wbiw.com
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
wbiw.com
Jumpstart your new year with Winter Wander Challenge and Switchyard Park Drop-in Fitness Classes
BLOOMINGTON – Jumpstart your January and New Year’s goals by joining the Winter Wander Challenge. Visit 12 city parks or trails between January 1 and March 31 and track your adventures using the free OuterSpatial mobile app. Share your progress for a chance to win prizes each week!...
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
wbiw.com
First Steps Interagency Coordination Council will meet on Jan. 11
INDIANAPOLIS – The First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council will be held in-person and via Zoom, on Jan 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. EST. The meeting agenda is available by clicking here. Please note this meeting is open to the public but is not a mandatory meeting.
wbiw.com
North Lawrence Community Schools board will meet for a reorganization session and executive meeting on Thursday, January 5
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools board will meet in a reorganization session and executive meeting on Thursday, January 5 at the NLCS Administration building at 460 W Street. The reorganization session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the executive session. Subjects of the meeting are listed below:
indyschild.com
Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis
Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
Local News Digital
S.R. 7 improvement meeting for Jennings, Bartholomew Counties is next week
SCIPIO, Ind. – American Structurepoint Inc. and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) remind residents that a public information meeting is set for Tuesday, January 10, to outline a roadway improvement project along State Road 7 in Jennings and Bartholomew Counties. The meeting, at Scipio Elementary School, on S.R. 7, provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, view displays, and ask questions.
bsquarebulletin.com
Appeal of noise violation ticket, with some wrinkles, given routine denial by Bloomington
At its regular Tuesday meeting, Bloomington’s three-member board of public works denied an appeal by a resident for a noise violation ticket. That’s par for the course when a noise ordinance violation is appealed to the board—in part because the local law establishes a low and clear bar for what qualifies as an unreasonable noise.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Pension Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10
BEDFORD – The Bedford Police Pension Board will meet on Tuesday, January 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the City Councourse. 1. To vote to accept Steven Hatton as a new police officer. 2. To vote on 2 Trustee Positions and for the 2023 Pension Secretary.
wbiw.com
Heath Hawkins announces his candidacy for Bedford City Council At-Large seat
BEDFORD – Heath Hawkins is formally announcing his intention to file for one of the At-Large Bedford City Council seats in the upcoming Republican primary. Two years ago Hawkins chose to get involved in the local political environment by taking on the role of Lawrence County Republican Party Chairman.
wbiw.com
Brenda Corey announced her intention to seek a second term on Oolitic Town Council
OOLITIC – Brenda Corey has announced her intention to seek her second term on the Oolitic Town Council. Brenda Corey has announced her intention to seek her second term on the Oolitic Town Council. She was appointed in 2020 by the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee to fill William Kendal’s term which runs through 2023. Brenda currently serves as Vice President of the Town Council.
Customers frustrated with weeks of inconsistent trash pickup by new service
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — If you take a quick drive around Mooresville you’ll see overflowing trash bins with bags piling up on many streets. It’s part of a problem residents said has been going on for weeks. ”I have at least six bags and they’re the big yellow trash bags,” Anna Gould said, talking about her […]
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
wbiw.com
Commissioners join Regional Land Bank
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners sign an interlocal agreement to join the Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank. The Land Bank is designed to acquire problem properties and then transfer them back to responsible ownership and productive use in accordance with local land use goals and priorities, creating a more efficient and effective system to eliminate blight.
wbiw.com
Ambulance services are off to a good start in the new year
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said the new ambulance service is off to a good start. The newly formed Lawrence County Fire Territory which is made up of Shawswick and Guthrie townships is providing fire protection and an ambulance service in Lawrence County. On January 1, the...
