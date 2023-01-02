Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Brief break Wednesday ahead of late week storm
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! The first week of 2023 has brought an active pattern in the weather world, and while we get a brief break in Northern Utah today, a chance of wet weather looms in the Southwest corner of the state. Overall, today will...
ksl.com
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Utah ahead of next system
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive yet more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a winter storm watch for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, where accumulations of 6 to 14 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for Thursday into Friday. However, weather service models posted Wednesday morning project snow to fall throughout the state, including close to another foot of snow in the Wasatch Mountains before the weekend.
Utah to receive more snow starting Thursday from a bomb cyclone heading up the Sierras
UTAH — Powderchasers forecasts a strong bomb cyclone to make its way up the Sierras, bringing more snow to Utah on Thursday and Friday. A bomb cyclone, also called bombogenesis, […]
kjzz.com
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
ABC 4
Hundreds still without power after New Year winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Hundreds of Utahns across the Wasatch Front are still without power after a New Year’s winter storm dumped heavy and wet snow on northern Utah. As of Tuesday morning, Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map reports 73 outages affecting 900 customers across Utah.
Wyoming’s New Year’s Storm Behind Left Astounding Snow Fall Totals
That ruler you see above shows the actual snow total in my front yard here in Wyoming. It didn't just snow for hours. It snowed for days and nights. Light fluffy stuff, most of the time. In most parts of Wyoming there really wasn't any wind. Most but not all.
Parts of Utah may be removed from drought status
Those wondering if the seemingly nonstop snow and rain across Utah is having any effect on the state's drought status, the answer is an emphatic yes.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
PHOTOS: New Year's Day storm sweeps Utah with heavy snow
2023 got off to a stormy start with some serious snow sweeping across Utah. Utah's Weather Authority shared how the snow looked in their neighborhoods.
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Power outages continue following storm with heavy, dense snow
Widespread power outages have been reported in the Salt Lake area during Sunday's storm that has brought heavy snow across Utah on New Year's Day.
ksl.com
How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
High Avalanche danger rating across the state, with large, destructive, and long-running avalanches likely
UTAH — An end-of-the-year snowstorm has brought multiple feet of snow to the Wasatch Mountains, with Brighton Ski Resort reporting that it has received 83 inches of snow since Wednesday. […]
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
kjzz.com
Crews continue power restoration efforts throughout Utah, thousands still affected
UTAH (KUTV) — Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power said crews are continuing to work to restore power to all Utah customers. By 3 p.m. on Monday, the agency reported 377 outages in Utah affecting 2,661 customers, a huge and fast improvement from Sunday when nearly 12,000 Utahns were without power by noon.
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
UDOT issues Road Weather Alert, storm expected to bring one to 2′ of snow through Saturday night.
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation released a Road Weather Alert today, warning of a prolonged winter storm that will begin today and is expected to bring […]
kslnewsradio.com
Crash totals from Utah Highway patrol are in the hundreds
SALT LAKE CITY — Whether driving in the city or the Wasatch Mountain range, you’ve experienced Utah’s thick wet snow. Some experiences were more harrowing than others, case in point, car crashes. The Utah Highway Patrol says that, so far today, Jan. 2, there have been 133...
