ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Brief break Wednesday ahead of late week storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! The first week of 2023 has brought an active pattern in the weather world, and while we get a brief break in Northern Utah today, a chance of wet weather looms in the Southwest corner of the state. Overall, today will...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Winter storm watch issued for parts of Utah ahead of next system

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive yet more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a winter storm watch for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, where accumulations of 6 to 14 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for Thursday into Friday. However, weather service models posted Wednesday morning project snow to fall throughout the state, including close to another foot of snow in the Wasatch Mountains before the weekend.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Hundreds still without power after New Year winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Hundreds of Utahns across the Wasatch Front are still without power after a New Year’s winter storm dumped heavy and wet snow on northern Utah. As of Tuesday morning, Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map reports 73 outages affecting 900 customers across Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Crash totals from Utah Highway patrol are in the hundreds

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether driving in the city or the Wasatch Mountain range, you’ve experienced Utah’s thick wet snow. Some experiences were more harrowing than others, case in point, car crashes. The Utah Highway Patrol says that, so far today, Jan. 2, there have been 133...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy