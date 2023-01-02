Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Related
click orlando
New food truck park in Osceola County hopes to offer unique experience
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – José Encarnación is a step closer to transforming this empty lot near north Orange Blossom Trail into a modern food truck park in Kissimmee. “It will be different in the customer experience, and the customer service it will be different. Let’s say not better, different,” the 30-year-old entrepreneur said.
click orlando
🚗 Drive a military tank, crush cars at this Orlando attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people associate Orlando with theme parks and roller coasters, but there’s a new thrilling attraction in Central Florida. Tank America will get you in the driver’s seat of a 17-ton military tank. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos spent some time in the hatch...
click orlando
Florida Foodie: Founder of GigPro talks changing landscape of the restaurant industry
ORLANDO, Fla. – Twenty-five years spent working in kitchens does not typically lead to a career inside the tech sector, but Ben Ellsworth managed to do it — founding a company aimed at helping restaurants deal with unexpected staffing shortages. Ellsworth is the founder and CEO of GigPro,...
click orlando
SeaWorld and Aquatica offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando officials announced they are offering free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. Starting Jan. 3, both theme parks are offering the free admission to children ages five and younger at the time of redemption through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a news release.
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
click orlando
Polk sheriff speaks out after New Year begins with blundered burglary, 2 drive-by shootings
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Wednesday held a news conference to wish a happy New Year to listeners and “a sad New Year for some shooting suspects,” referencing two drive-by shootings reported in his jurisdiction since 2023 began, as well as a burglary involving a man who Judd described as “the dumbest person on the face of the Earth.”
click orlando
Shop dating back to Pleasure Island days closes its doors
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – After more than two decades in business at Walt Disney World, the Sosa Family Cigar Company has now closed its doors on the west side of Disney Springs. The family-owned shop has been a staple at Walt Disney World dating back to Disney’s Pleasure...
click orlando
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
click orlando
Volusia beach ramps slowly reopen after hurricane damage, some could take longer
PONCE INLET, Fla. – Volusia County’s beaches are slowly reopening, with many ramps and walkovers still heavily damaged from the hurricanes. County leaders said they’re working as quickly as they can but after assessing the damage further in the last two weeks, they said it could be the spring or even summer before many approaches and ramps reopen.
click orlando
Runners arrive for 30th anniversary of Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is welcoming thousands of runners to its resort Wednesday morning for the kickoff of the 2023 runDisney marathon weekend. The event, which steps off Thursday morning, consists of a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon and dopey challenge (all races). This year’s race weekend marks the 30th year of the event which gives runners the opportunity to race around the resort’s four theme parks and hotel areas.
click orlando
47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on...
click orlando
Warm day in Central Florida, but cold front to bring changes
ORLANO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will bring a drastic changes to Central Florida. The front has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to parts of the South. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. We will see the front weaken by the time it gets...
click orlando
2 injured after septic truck overturns on I-95 in Cocoa crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash involving an overturned septic truck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 when a sedan driven by a Titusville...
click orlando
Florida burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff, sheriff says
POINCIANA, Fla. – Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk...
click orlando
1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
click orlando
Deputies search for missing 55-year-old Osceola County man
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are asking for help in the search of a missing man last seen on Dec. 30. Jesus Daniel Bernal, 55, was last seen near Tierra Vista Apartments in Kissimmee, wearing a black sweater and blue pants. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown...
click orlando
What The Honk: New year, same honks
ORLANDO, Fla. – The beginning of the year can be a little foggy. It has been only four days into 2023 and based on what I have seen so far, it will be a great year of honks!. New year, new you and still confused. Stopped on the crosswalk and split between two travel lanes.
click orlando
Another warm day on tap in Central Florida. Here’s when things change
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another foggy start for many across Central Florida, with some areas are under a dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Expect lots of sunshine once the fog burns off, with highs in the mid-80s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The average...
click orlando
Victim of rollover crash struck, killed after walking onto SR-520 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Orlando woman involved in a rollover crash in Orange County was struck and killed a short time later when she walked into the direct path of an oncoming SUV on State Road 520, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around...
click orlando
📮 Orlando mailman who walks 14 miles a day, featured in children’s book
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may remember Dennis Winston. The 20-year veteran mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who walks 14 miles a day. It was the residents in Colonialtown who caught our attention in 2022 with a social media post, bragging about how Winston goes above and beyond his daily duties.
Comments / 0