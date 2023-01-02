ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

New food truck park in Osceola County hopes to offer unique experience

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – José Encarnación is a step closer to transforming this empty lot near north Orange Blossom Trail into a modern food truck park in Kissimmee. “It will be different in the customer experience, and the customer service it will be different. Let’s say not better, different,” the 30-year-old entrepreneur said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
🚗 Drive a military tank, crush cars at this Orlando attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people associate Orlando with theme parks and roller coasters, but there’s a new thrilling attraction in Central Florida. Tank America will get you in the driver’s seat of a 17-ton military tank. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos spent some time in the hatch...
ORLANDO, FL
SeaWorld and Aquatica offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando officials announced they are offering free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. Starting Jan. 3, both theme parks are offering the free admission to children ages five and younger at the time of redemption through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a news release.
ORLANDO, FL
Polk sheriff speaks out after New Year begins with blundered burglary, 2 drive-by shootings

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Wednesday held a news conference to wish a happy New Year to listeners and “a sad New Year for some shooting suspects,” referencing two drive-by shootings reported in his jurisdiction since 2023 began, as well as a burglary involving a man who Judd described as “the dumbest person on the face of the Earth.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Shop dating back to Pleasure Island days closes its doors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – After more than two decades in business at Walt Disney World, the Sosa Family Cigar Company has now closed its doors on the west side of Disney Springs. The family-owned shop has been a staple at Walt Disney World dating back to Disney’s Pleasure...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Volusia beach ramps slowly reopen after hurricane damage, some could take longer

PONCE INLET, Fla. – Volusia County’s beaches are slowly reopening, with many ramps and walkovers still heavily damaged from the hurricanes. County leaders said they’re working as quickly as they can but after assessing the damage further in the last two weeks, they said it could be the spring or even summer before many approaches and ramps reopen.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Runners arrive for 30th anniversary of Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is welcoming thousands of runners to its resort Wednesday morning for the kickoff of the 2023 runDisney marathon weekend. The event, which steps off Thursday morning, consists of a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon and dopey challenge (all races). This year’s race weekend marks the 30th year of the event which gives runners the opportunity to race around the resort’s four theme parks and hotel areas.
BAY LAKE, FL
47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Warm day in Central Florida, but cold front to bring changes

ORLANO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will bring a drastic changes to Central Florida. The front has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to parts of the South. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. We will see the front weaken by the time it gets...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff, sheriff says

POINCIANA, Fla. – Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk...
POLK COUNTY, FL
1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
MELBOURNE, FL
Deputies search for missing 55-year-old Osceola County man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are asking for help in the search of a missing man last seen on Dec. 30. Jesus Daniel Bernal, 55, was last seen near Tierra Vista Apartments in Kissimmee, wearing a black sweater and blue pants. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
What The Honk: New year, same honks

ORLANDO, Fla. – The beginning of the year can be a little foggy. It has been only four days into 2023 and based on what I have seen so far, it will be a great year of honks!. New year, new you and still confused. Stopped on the crosswalk and split between two travel lanes.
ORLANDO, FL

