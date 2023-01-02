Read full article on original website
Malaysian carriers 1Q23 Domestic Frequency Reductions
Since late-November 2022, three of the largest carriers in Malaysia gradually filed domestic operation changes in the first quarter of 2023, as AirAsia, Batik Air Malaysia and Malaysia Airlines each reduced overall frequencies on selected markets. Latest service adjustment as of 01JAN23 as follows. All changes listed below is based...
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Lion Air 1Q23 737 MAX 9 Network
Lion Air in recent schedule update filed Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft service to Saudi Arabia, scheduled from first week of January 2023. In the OAG and GDS schedule listing, the airline did not indicate possible technical stop, as block time for following routes ranging from 9hrs 55mins to 11hrs 15mins.
Chaos erupts at JFK after British Airways flights were grounded en-masse due to technical issues
Some passengers waiting at JFK said they were told that flight computers were down worldwide, and that no British Airways planes could take off.
Korean Air Jan 2023 Mainland China Service Adjustment – 03JAN23
Korean Air on Monday (02JAN23) announced service changes to Mainland China during the month of January 2023, as selected routes will see service reductions or suspensions. Planned flight cancellation dates on selected routes as follow. These adjustments appeared in booking system on Tuesday 03JAN23. Seoul Incheon – Dalian 11JAN23 /...
TUI Airways Outlines TUIfly Nordic Boeing 787 NS23 Operation
TUI Airways in Northern summer 2023 season filed selected long-haul route to be operated by TUIfly Nordic’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, mainly operates service to Cancun. As of 01JAN23, the 345-seater TUIfly Nordic aircraft to operate following service. Effective dates listed below are based on Europe departure. Dublin –...
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
Spirit Airlines 2Q23 A321 Network Additions – 01JAN23
Spirit Airlines in the second quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321 aircraft service on selected routes. As of 01JAN23, planned addition of 228-seater aircraft as follows. Dallas/Ft. Worth – Pensacola eff 10MAY23 2 of 7 weekly operated by A321, instead of A320neo. NK1027 DFW1416 – 1636PNS 32B...
Emirates Removes Planned A380 Birmingham Service From July 2023
Emirates in late-last week filed additional schedule changes to Dubai – Birmingham service, which saw the reversal of planned 2-class 615-seater Airbus A380 operation from 01JUL23. The 2-class A380 service was briefly filed during the main schedule update on 28DEC22, for about 48-72 hours. From 01JUL23, the carrier will...
Power outage forces Philippines to suspend flights, shut airspace
MANILA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities halted flights in and out of Manila on New Year's Day due to a malfunction of air traffic control, which also prevented airlines bound to other destinations from using the country's airspace.
Southwest is giving 25,000 frequent flier points worth $300 to passengers impacted by the airline's holiday travel meltdown
"I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience," Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan wrote in an email sent to travelers.
Airlines grounded across Papua New Guinea due to fuel shortage
Thousands of airline passengers were stranded across Papua New Guinea as commercial airlines grounded planes after the country’s sole supplier of finished petroleum products stopped providing jet fuel. Puma Energy, the country’s only fuel supplier, said the shortage in supply was due to a lack of foreign currency from...
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to technical glitch
Thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a "loss of communication" at the country's busiest hub in Manila forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Aviation authorities detected in the morning a "technical issue" involving the air traffic management centre at Manila's domestic...
New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’
A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
Dutch Airline Cutting Service and Blocking Off a Toilet On China Flights in Response to Worsening COVID Situation
The Dutch flag carrier KLM is to give flight attendants working on services from China access to hospital-grade face masks and splash-resistant goggles. The decision followed direct requests from flight attendants who felt uneasy working on flights in the region due to the worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China. A spokesperson...
Flight From South America to Amsterdam Makes Stopover in Ireland After Passenger Dies Onboard
A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Suriname to Amsterdam made a stopover in Shannon, Ireland, early on Wednesday morning after a passenger died mid-flight, the airline has confirmed. The Boeing 777-300 aircraft was less than an hour away from its intended arrival destination when it diverted to Ireland, where...
Coronavirus found in samples from 96% of flights
If you believe it’s now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again. New research shows the COVID-19 virus has been found on nearly every flight.
