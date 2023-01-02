ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aeroroutes.com

Malaysian carriers 1Q23 Domestic Frequency Reductions

Since late-November 2022, three of the largest carriers in Malaysia gradually filed domestic operation changes in the first quarter of 2023, as AirAsia, Batik Air Malaysia and Malaysia Airlines each reduced overall frequencies on selected markets. Latest service adjustment as of 01JAN23 as follows. All changes listed below is based...
aeroroutes.com

Lion Air 1Q23 737 MAX 9 Network

Lion Air in recent schedule update filed Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft service to Saudi Arabia, scheduled from first week of January 2023. In the OAG and GDS schedule listing, the airline did not indicate possible technical stop, as block time for following routes ranging from 9hrs 55mins to 11hrs 15mins.
aeroroutes.com

Korean Air Jan 2023 Mainland China Service Adjustment – 03JAN23

Korean Air on Monday (02JAN23) announced service changes to Mainland China during the month of January 2023, as selected routes will see service reductions or suspensions. Planned flight cancellation dates on selected routes as follow. These adjustments appeared in booking system on Tuesday 03JAN23. Seoul Incheon – Dalian 11JAN23 /...
aeroroutes.com

TUI Airways Outlines TUIfly Nordic Boeing 787 NS23 Operation

TUI Airways in Northern summer 2023 season filed selected long-haul route to be operated by TUIfly Nordic’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, mainly operates service to Cancun. As of 01JAN23, the 345-seater TUIfly Nordic aircraft to operate following service. Effective dates listed below are based on Europe departure. Dublin –...
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
aeroroutes.com

Spirit Airlines 2Q23 A321 Network Additions – 01JAN23

Spirit Airlines in the second quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321 aircraft service on selected routes. As of 01JAN23, planned addition of 228-seater aircraft as follows. Dallas/Ft. Worth – Pensacola eff 10MAY23 2 of 7 weekly operated by A321, instead of A320neo. NK1027 DFW1416 – 1636PNS 32B...
aeroroutes.com

Emirates Removes Planned A380 Birmingham Service From July 2023

Emirates in late-last week filed additional schedule changes to Dubai – Birmingham service, which saw the reversal of planned 2-class 615-seater Airbus A380 operation from 01JUL23. The 2-class A380 service was briefly filed during the main schedule update on 28DEC22, for about 48-72 hours. From 01JUL23, the carrier will...
The Guardian

Airlines grounded across Papua New Guinea due to fuel shortage

Thousands of airline passengers were stranded across Papua New Guinea as commercial airlines grounded planes after the country’s sole supplier of finished petroleum products stopped providing jet fuel. Puma Energy, the country’s only fuel supplier, said the shortage in supply was due to a lack of foreign currency from...
kalkinemedia.com

Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to technical glitch

Thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a "loss of communication" at the country's busiest hub in Manila forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Aviation authorities detected in the morning a "technical issue" involving the air traffic management centre at Manila's domestic...
The Independent

New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’

A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...

