Local Steals and Deals: ReAthlete Cyclo, Dr. Segal’s, and Wrinkles Schminkles

By Local Steals and Deals
 2 days ago
23 December, 2022

Start the new year with ReAthlete Cyclo, Dr. Segal’s, and Wrinkles Schminkles.

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

New year, new you!

A new year is an opportunity to start fresh for a new beginning. Most New Year's Resolutions are a commitment to living healthy. Feeling good and looking good go hand-in-hand, and we've got some great deals from ReAthlete, Dr. Segal's, and Wrinkles Schminkles to help you along the way!

ReAthlete Cyclo

Deal: $249.99

Retail: $399.99

(While supplies last)

We all want to stay fit but need help finding the time. It's easy with ReAthlete Cyclo, which allows you to work out while you sit! It's an under-desk bike/pedal exerciser that is simple to use. For seniors and younger people, cycling on a pedal exerciser helps strengthen muscles and joints and improves blood circulation. It also doubles for arm exercise, which is perfect for a tabletop. We've got a deal on this small but powerful machine. Shop now!

Dr. Segal's Diabetic Socks

Deal: $11.25

Retail: $15.00

(While supplies last)

If you're looking for a stylish sock with benefits, look no further! Dr. Segal's Diabetic socks were designed for people with diabetes, but everyone will love wearing them! They're non-binding and will keep your feet warm and super comfy. Grab a deal on a few for you and your family!

Wrinkles Schminkles Self-Dissolving Microneedle Patches

Deal: $41.25

Retail: $41.25

(While supplies last)

We all want to look our best in the new year! Wrinkles Schminkles Microneedle Patches use innovative technology to directly deliver active ingredients that are often difficult to absorb into your skin. The results? Tighter, more hydrated skin that looks amazing. They're easy to use, and we've got the best deal around!

