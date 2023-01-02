AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her $473 million heating assistance package, the governor declared “hope is very much alive.” Mills, the first woman to serve as governor in Maine, made hope a theme of her speech, saying the struggles during the pandemic showed Mainers are resilient. “Hope is about finding new and innovative ways to solve our problems, using the ingenuity and courage we rediscovered within ourselves these last few years,” she said.

