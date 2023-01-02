ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Hector Luis Garcia discusses Gervonta Davis fight

Unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on boxing superstar and five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday, January 7 in the SHOWTIME PPV main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
MMA Fighting

A.J. McKee says he spent $100k on Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN samurai walkout gear

A.J. McKee made a spectacular entrance for his Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN main event matchup with Roberto de Souza, and he made sure that he went all out on his outfit. McKee defeated “Satoshi” to cap off a 5-0 sweep for Team Bellator on Saturday at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. “Mercenary” made his way to the ring in a full-on samurai suit and delivered a samurai-like performance in going right into the fire with the submission specialist to earn the victory.
MiddleEasy

Damir Ismagulov Has Retired From MMA Due To ‘Health Problems’

Damir Ismagulov has retired from MMA due to health concerns. ‘Qazaq’ was a rising lightweight contender who diehard MMA fans adored. The 31-year-old seemed destined to fight for the 155-pound title but recently decided to start a new chapter in his life. Ismagulov made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:
MMA Fighting

UFC parts ways with TUF Brazil 1 veteran Francisco Trinaldo

Francisco Trinaldo completed his UFC deal this past October and wasn’t re-signed by the company, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. “Massaranduba,” the last remaining member of the 2012 season of TUF Brazil 1, lost a decision to Randy Brown in his final octagon appearance. The 44-year-old veteran won back-to-back decisions over Dwight Grant and Danny Roberts in his previous bouts.
defpen

Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’

Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen Believes He Has ‘A Lot More Ways to Win’ Against Chito Vera: ‘He Has a Puncher’s Chance’

Cory Sandhagen will step back into the Octagon on February 18th to take on No. 4 ranked contender, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. Winner in three of his last five, Sandhagen (15-4-0) will look to get back into title contention this February when he returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for a showdown with streaking bantamweight contender, Chito Vera. The last time we saw ‘Sandman’ inside the Octagon, he earned a fourth-round TKO over Song Yadong in September. Taking a moment away from training, Sandhagen sat down with James Lynch in a MiddleEasy exclusive to discuss his thoughts on the 135-pound showdown scheduled for next month and the importance of taking the right amount of time off in between fights.
Tri-City Herald

Spinning Back Clique: MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards debate

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards:

