Jake Paul not interested in boxing Donald Cerrone: 'I'm kind of tired of beating these old dudes up'
Don’t hold your breath for a potential Jake Paul vs. Donald Cerrone fight. Cerrone, a retired former UFC title challenger, recently expressed interest in a boxing match with Paul. Now, it seems that any type of traction that those comments generated have quickly come to a halt, because the YouTube star turned professional boxer has issued a response.
worldboxingnews.net
Hector Luis Garcia discusses Gervonta Davis fight
Unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on boxing superstar and five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday, January 7 in the SHOWTIME PPV main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Did ex-UFC champ Luke Rockhold tease a return from retirement already?
Is Luke Rockhold already thinking about a comeback less than five months after retirement?. The former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion posted on Instagram this past Saturday and seemed to hint, at the very least, at the potential for a return this year. “Putting the old rig to the test....
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee says he spent $100k on Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN samurai walkout gear
A.J. McKee made a spectacular entrance for his Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN main event matchup with Roberto de Souza, and he made sure that he went all out on his outfit. McKee defeated “Satoshi” to cap off a 5-0 sweep for Team Bellator on Saturday at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. “Mercenary” made his way to the ring in a full-on samurai suit and delivered a samurai-like performance in going right into the fire with the submission specialist to earn the victory.
Sporting News
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match
Heading back home to Maryland, Gervonta Davis (27-0) puts his WBA (Regular) lightweight title on the line against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0 with three no-contests) on January 7. The fight takes place inside the Capital One Arena. Known for selling out venues, Davis is ready to show the world he...
Damir Ismagulov Has Retired From MMA Due To ‘Health Problems’
Damir Ismagulov has retired from MMA due to health concerns. ‘Qazaq’ was a rising lightweight contender who diehard MMA fans adored. The 31-year-old seemed destined to fight for the 155-pound title but recently decided to start a new chapter in his life. Ismagulov made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:
MMA Junkie's Submission of the Month for December 2022: Ilia Topuria ends Bryce Mitchell's run
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best submissions from December 2022: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Submission of the Month award for December. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen On Critics Saying He Got Lucky Against Moraes And Edgar: ‘I Would Agree With Them, Partly’
Cory Sandhagen is positive he’s not gonna rely on just power and luck against Chito Vera. “Sandman” feels he’s more deserving of the title shot than the No. 1 bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley. Cory Sandhagen thinks his critics were somehow right when they said his performances...
Michael Bisping shares the four must-see UFC fights he wants to see booked in 2023
MMA analyst Michael Bisping has revealed the four UFC fights he wants to see as we enter the new year. Following on from a huge year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2022, plans are in place for an even bigger 2023. It’ll mark the 30th anniversary of the company’s first event which, in itself, is cause for celebration.
MMA Fighting
UFC parts ways with TUF Brazil 1 veteran Francisco Trinaldo
Francisco Trinaldo completed his UFC deal this past October and wasn’t re-signed by the company, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. “Massaranduba,” the last remaining member of the 2012 season of TUF Brazil 1, lost a decision to Randy Brown in his final octagon appearance. The 44-year-old veteran won back-to-back decisions over Dwight Grant and Danny Roberts in his previous bouts.
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Want To See McGregor vs. Masvidal, Volkanovski vs. Cejudo And More This Year
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith shared the dream fights they love to see in the UFC this year. The pair’s lists both involved big-name fighters such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Jorge Masvidal. Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith reckoned that there’s not a lot going on in the...
Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’
Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
MMA Fighting
2022 Year in Review: Has the PFL reached a turning point following a standout season?
2022 was a wild one for the sport of MMA, and so with the year now officially in the rearview, MMA Fighting takes a look back at what happened in the major promotions, where they succeeded, where they failed, and what’s in store for 2023. PFL By The Numbers.
Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen Believes He Has ‘A Lot More Ways to Win’ Against Chito Vera: ‘He Has a Puncher’s Chance’
Cory Sandhagen will step back into the Octagon on February 18th to take on No. 4 ranked contender, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. Winner in three of his last five, Sandhagen (15-4-0) will look to get back into title contention this February when he returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for a showdown with streaking bantamweight contender, Chito Vera. The last time we saw ‘Sandman’ inside the Octagon, he earned a fourth-round TKO over Song Yadong in September. Taking a moment away from training, Sandhagen sat down with James Lynch in a MiddleEasy exclusive to discuss his thoughts on the 135-pound showdown scheduled for next month and the importance of taking the right amount of time off in between fights.
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal rebooked for UFC 285 in March
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal has been rebooked for UFC 285 in March. Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) vs Neal (15-4 MMA) was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th of this year but was scratched due to ‘Handz of Steel‘ suffering an undisclosed injury. The welterweight bout...
MMA Junkie's 2022 Newcomer of the Year: Raul Rosas Jr.
Raul Rosas Jr.’s entire professional MMA career pretty much unfolded in just one calendar year. “El Niño Problema” made his pro debut in November 2021, but following that, everything that Rosas Jr. (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) built in MMA came under the cover of 2022. From accumulating...
Aljamain Sterling responds after Marlon Vera insinuates he’s cheating with massive weight cuts: “You’re confusing me”
Aljamain Sterling is responding after Marlon Vera insinuated that he is cheating with his massive weight cuts. It was during an episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast that Vera spoke of Sterling saying:. “Cutting that much weight is cheating to me. You’re kind of a pu**y if...
Tri-City Herald
Spinning Back Clique: MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards debate
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards:
Watch: Shaj Haque KO’s Opponent With A Nasty Punch To Become New Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion
Shaj Haque knocked his opponent out en route to a title fight victory at Cage Warriors. The 32-year-old won two of his three fights last year via KO/TKO. Cage Warriors returnee Shaj Haque did not fail to deliver in his first title fight in the promotion as he dethroned the now-former flyweight champion, Sam Creasey at CW 148.
