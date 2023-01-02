Cory Sandhagen will step back into the Octagon on February 18th to take on No. 4 ranked contender, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. Winner in three of his last five, Sandhagen (15-4-0) will look to get back into title contention this February when he returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for a showdown with streaking bantamweight contender, Chito Vera. The last time we saw ‘Sandman’ inside the Octagon, he earned a fourth-round TKO over Song Yadong in September. Taking a moment away from training, Sandhagen sat down with James Lynch in a MiddleEasy exclusive to discuss his thoughts on the 135-pound showdown scheduled for next month and the importance of taking the right amount of time off in between fights.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO