ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aeroroutes.com

Malaysia Airlines / Saudia Begins Codeshare Service From late-Dec 2022

Malaysia Airlines and Saudia in late-December 2022 launched codeshare partnership, initially sees MH-coded flight numbers appearing selected Saudia flights. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 29DEC22 (approximate). Malaysia Airlines operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur. Jeddah – Madinah. Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur.
The Independent

Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight

A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
aeroroutes.com

Air Seychelles / Turkish Airlines Begins Codeshare Service From Jan 2023

Air Seychelles and Turkish Airlines has commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, as schedules in the OAG begins to list both HM and TK-coded flight numbers on selected routes, from 01JAN23. Air Seychelles operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Paris CDG. Istanbul – Mahe Island. Istanbul – Tel Aviv.
aeroroutes.com

IndiGo Jan 2023 Domestic Network Additions

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo in the first half of January 2023 schedules new domestic routes, to/from Bangalore and Goa Dabolim. Planned operation as follows.
aeroroutes.com

Emirates Removes Planned A380 Birmingham Service From July 2023

Emirates in late-last week filed additional schedule changes to Dubai – Birmingham service, which saw the reversal of planned 2-class 615-seater Airbus A380 operation from 01JUL23. The 2-class A380 service was briefly filed during the main schedule update on 28DEC22, for about 48-72 hours. From 01JUL23, the carrier will...
aeroroutes.com

Hainan Airlines Resumes International Nonstop Flight to Beijing From mid-Jan 2023

Hainan Airlines from mid-January 2023 is adjusting international flights into Beijing. Effective 12JAN23, the airline will resume nonstop flight to Beijing, replacing 1-stop flight for quarantine purposes. Beijing Capital – Belgrade 1 weekly A330-300 (Inbound no longer operates via Dalian) HU7969 PEK0400 – 0800BEG 333 6. HU7970 BEG1430...
kalkinemedia.com

Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to power outage

Tens of thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a power outage knocked out communication and radar equipment at the country's busiest hub in Manila, forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Aviation authorities detected a "technical issue" on Sunday morning involving the...
The Independent

The top travel trends for 2023

It’s been a year of excitement around sleeper trains, community-empowering tours, next-level all inclusives and gut health retreats. But what does the blank slate of 2023 have in store for our travels? Here are some trends to watch out for.Indigenous-led experiencesIf last year was the year of people-empowering travel, 2023 is all about learning about the origins – the true origins – of a destination. A raft of tours and experiences led by Indigenous guides has cropped up from Australia to Guyana, directing tourist spend towards communities who have kept their culture and traditions alive for hundreds of years.Intrepid...
UTAH STATE
Reuters

China to open border with Hong Kong on Jan 8

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's government said on Thursday that its border with special administrative region Hong Kong would reopen on Jan. 8, the first time in three years, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID rules that have battered economic growth.
aircargonews.net

Etihad Cargo to benefit from increased US belly capacity

Etihad Cargo is set to benefit from increased US belly capacity with Etihad’s plans to introduce an additional three weekly flights to New York’s JFK International Airport from April 24. The flights will be operated with both Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and are set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

‘To gain respect, you need success’: the trans tycoon from Thailand who bought up Miss Universe

Anne Jakrajutatip, 43, has a story unlike many of the world’s media moguls. Growing up in Bangkok, the child of shop owners, she felt that she was trapped in the wrong body. At school, she faced constant bullying and stigma. She tried to carefully manage her identity, showing what she believed to be her true self in front of friends, and acting as a good son in front of her parents. She experienced sexual harassment while still a child.
touristmeetstraveler.com

China Resumes Overseas Travel: How Does This Affect Travelers?

As China resumes international travel, some countries in the world are introducing new COVID restrictions on Chinese travelers. In fact, while many had dropped all COVID regulations, worries about a new variant have led to them being reinstated. Read on to find out which countries are introducing new regulations for Chinese travelers. Also, find out what restrictions could affect you should you travel to China.
The Independent

New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’

A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
TheDailyBeast

New Push for COVID Tests for China Flights as Cases Soar Slammed by Airlines

The global lobbying group for international air travel is siding with Beijing over harsh new COVID restrictions on flights originating in China. The International Air Transport Association said the “knee-jerk reinstatement” of measures such as pre-boarding COVID tests and tests on landing have been proven ineffective in the past, despite a worrying lack of transparency from Beijing. “Governments must base their decisions on science facts rather than science politics,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday, adding that restrictions only delay a peak in new waves while “strangling off international connectivity, damaging economies and destroying jobs.”The comments mirror similar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy