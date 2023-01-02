Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Malaysia Airlines / Saudia Begins Codeshare Service From late-Dec 2022
Malaysia Airlines and Saudia in late-December 2022 launched codeshare partnership, initially sees MH-coded flight numbers appearing selected Saudia flights. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 29DEC22 (approximate). Malaysia Airlines operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur. Jeddah – Madinah. Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur.
Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight
A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
aeroroutes.com
Air Seychelles / Turkish Airlines Begins Codeshare Service From Jan 2023
Air Seychelles and Turkish Airlines has commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, as schedules in the OAG begins to list both HM and TK-coded flight numbers on selected routes, from 01JAN23. Air Seychelles operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Paris CDG. Istanbul – Mahe Island. Istanbul – Tel Aviv.
aeroroutes.com
IndiGo Jan 2023 Domestic Network Additions
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo in the first half of January 2023 schedules new domestic routes, to/from Bangalore and Goa Dabolim. Planned operation as follows.
Jetstar flight to Bali forced to make U-turn after last-minute plane swap ‘miscommunication’
A Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Bali was forced to make a U-turn more than four hours into the flight and divert back to Melbourne after it was denied approval to land in Indonesia. The budget carrier has blamed a “miscommunication” with the local regulator in Indonesia after the flight...
aeroroutes.com
Emirates Removes Planned A380 Birmingham Service From July 2023
Emirates in late-last week filed additional schedule changes to Dubai – Birmingham service, which saw the reversal of planned 2-class 615-seater Airbus A380 operation from 01JUL23. The 2-class A380 service was briefly filed during the main schedule update on 28DEC22, for about 48-72 hours. From 01JUL23, the carrier will...
CNBC
The Asian nation where 35% of people say they’ll 'never travel' again
Everyone is traveling, it seems. Data shows people are traveling more often and for longer periods of time, with many planning big bucket list-style trips this year. But this isn't the reality for all. Another group of people are quietly emerging from the pandemic with little to no interest to...
aeroroutes.com
Hainan Airlines Resumes International Nonstop Flight to Beijing From mid-Jan 2023
Hainan Airlines from mid-January 2023 is adjusting international flights into Beijing. Effective 12JAN23, the airline will resume nonstop flight to Beijing, replacing 1-stop flight for quarantine purposes. Beijing Capital – Belgrade 1 weekly A330-300 (Inbound no longer operates via Dalian) HU7969 PEK0400 – 0800BEG 333 6. HU7970 BEG1430...
kalkinemedia.com
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to power outage
Tens of thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a power outage knocked out communication and radar equipment at the country's busiest hub in Manila, forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Aviation authorities detected a "technical issue" on Sunday morning involving the...
Power outage forces Philippines to suspend flights, shut airspace
MANILA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities halted flights in and out of Manila on New Year's Day due to a malfunction of air traffic control, which also prevented airlines bound to other destinations from using the country's airspace.
Qantas flight to Philippines forced to turn back to Sydney as authorities close airspace
A Manila-bound Qantas plane was forced to turn around mid-flight and return to Sydney after an air traffic control malfunction forced Philippine authorities to shut down the country’s airspace. Flight QF19 departed Sydney shortly before 1pm local time on New Year’s Day and was about three hours into its...
The top travel trends for 2023
It’s been a year of excitement around sleeper trains, community-empowering tours, next-level all inclusives and gut health retreats. But what does the blank slate of 2023 have in store for our travels? Here are some trends to watch out for.Indigenous-led experiencesIf last year was the year of people-empowering travel, 2023 is all about learning about the origins – the true origins – of a destination. A raft of tours and experiences led by Indigenous guides has cropped up from Australia to Guyana, directing tourist spend towards communities who have kept their culture and traditions alive for hundreds of years.Intrepid...
China to open border with Hong Kong on Jan 8
HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's government said on Thursday that its border with special administrative region Hong Kong would reopen on Jan. 8, the first time in three years, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID rules that have battered economic growth.
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo to benefit from increased US belly capacity
Etihad Cargo is set to benefit from increased US belly capacity with Etihad’s plans to introduce an additional three weekly flights to New York’s JFK International Airport from April 24. The flights will be operated with both Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and are set to...
‘To gain respect, you need success’: the trans tycoon from Thailand who bought up Miss Universe
Anne Jakrajutatip, 43, has a story unlike many of the world’s media moguls. Growing up in Bangkok, the child of shop owners, she felt that she was trapped in the wrong body. At school, she faced constant bullying and stigma. She tried to carefully manage her identity, showing what she believed to be her true self in front of friends, and acting as a good son in front of her parents. She experienced sexual harassment while still a child.
touristmeetstraveler.com
China Resumes Overseas Travel: How Does This Affect Travelers?
As China resumes international travel, some countries in the world are introducing new COVID restrictions on Chinese travelers. In fact, while many had dropped all COVID regulations, worries about a new variant have led to them being reinstated. Read on to find out which countries are introducing new regulations for Chinese travelers. Also, find out what restrictions could affect you should you travel to China.
New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’
A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
New Push for COVID Tests for China Flights as Cases Soar Slammed by Airlines
The global lobbying group for international air travel is siding with Beijing over harsh new COVID restrictions on flights originating in China. The International Air Transport Association said the “knee-jerk reinstatement” of measures such as pre-boarding COVID tests and tests on landing have been proven ineffective in the past, despite a worrying lack of transparency from Beijing. “Governments must base their decisions on science facts rather than science politics,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday, adding that restrictions only delay a peak in new waves while “strangling off international connectivity, damaging economies and destroying jobs.”The comments mirror similar...
