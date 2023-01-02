Read full article on original website
I tried Gordon Ramsay's NYC fish-and-chips restaurant. With overpriced and under-seasoned food, it wasn't worth it.
Insider's reporter thought the batter and fish quality at Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips were good, but she was disappointed by the lack of seasoning.
Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef
For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
This 13-year-old border collie is saving the environment, one bottle at a time
Those who think people aren't doing enough for the environment can take heart that they're receiving help. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) This 13-year-old border collie is doing his part. Scruff is his name, and Scruff has collected more than 1,000 bottles over the past year for recycling in his town of Nuneaton in central England.
After celebrating the holidays, maybe it's time to try 'dry January'
OK, we're now on the third day of dry January, for those who celebrate - or more to the point, those who don't. The notion is to avoid alcohol for the month right after the excesses of the holidays. Surely, some people violated dry January at one minute after midnight on New Year's. But Richard de Visser insists you're not too late.
Encore: Perceiving without seeing: How light resets your internal clock
We mark our days by sunlight. Humans naturally wake up in the morning and fall asleep at night because our eyes use light to help tune our bodies and our clocks. Next in our science series Finding Time, Ari Daniel talks to a man who stays in sync with the sun even though he has been blind for years.
Morning news brief
For the first time in a century, the U.S. House began a congressional term without a speaker. More than 90% of House Republicans have favored Kevin McCarthy for that job. The California lawmaker has worked toward his turn for years, but a few lawmakers rebelled enough to cause the clerk to say this three times yesterday.
Birdwatchers flock to a house in Southern California to see a rare bird of prey
Birdwatchers are flocking to a house in southern California to see a rare bird of prey. CHRIS SPURGEON: It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. SCHMITZ: Chris Spurgeon is with the Pasadena Audubon Society. SPURGEON: I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd be able to see one in 70-degree weather, standing on...
San Francisco museum unveils a century-old device that plays piano and violin duets
At San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, there is a museum that is not quite like any other you may have been to. The Musee Mecanique is home to all sorts of antique coin-operated mechanical musical instruments and arcade games. And they all work, too. DAN ZELINSKY: There's old-school pinball machines. I've...
Why this Singaporean food vendor serves the best fish and chips in NYC
Pass the tartar sauce! The dark-horse breakout hit of Midtown’s Singaporean-themed Urban Hawker food hall, filled with such East Asian specialties as stingray fried rice and murtabak, turns out to be a plate of fish and chips. The buzzy new hall is home to seventeen vendors, eleven of them hailing directly from Singapore, which is famous for its diverse street food culture, with stalls typically neatly organized into what are known as hawker centers. The block-long Big Apple interpretation of the original, rather unexpectedly located at the base of an office building on West 50th and 51st Streets, between Sixth and...
Allrecipes.com
Beans and Greens Tartine
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop.
Food & Wine
Sheng Jian Bao (Pan-Fried Pork Buns)
These Taiwanese Sheng Jian Bao created by Tiffany Kim are pillowy, savory, and crispy. The light, tender dough creates a fluffy bao that Kim says is one of her favorite breakfast dishes. They are packed with rich flavors from the pork, dashi powder, oyster sauce, and green onions. Best of all, when you pan-fry these bao, they become crispy on the bottom for a delectable textural contrast.
Sleekly sentimental, 'Living' plays like an 'Afterschool Special' for grownups
When historians look back on the COVID-19 years, they'll be struck by how those many months of anxiety and social distancing led countless people to ask themselves big existential questions: Have I been doing the work I really want to do? Have I been living the way I really want to live? Or have I been simply coasting as my life passes by?
Once Upon a Chef’s Beef Stew Is Rich, Complex, and Fuss-Free
When I was growing up, our family’s beef stew never included green peas. Maybe that’s because my brother and I didn’t care for them then (we do now), or perhaps because of broader family traditions and tastes. The beef stew recipe from Once Upon a Chef doesn’t include green peas, either, and is the only one in this showdown that omits them. I wondered if, compared to the other recipes, this one would fall flat without the little pops of sweetness. Perhaps the good amount of red wine would make up for it — the recipe uses two cups of it. The other classic stew elements are all present in the recipe (cubes of beef chuck roast, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, herbs), so I was hopeful that the stew would satisfy.
thetasteedit.com
Spicy Stir-Fried Garlic Potatoes
If there is one dish I grew up eating that I absolutely loved, it’s puri bhaaji. Waiting in the queue on the bustling Mumbai streets with my mum for the street hawker to serve us a simple thali with this bhaaji, crispy fried puris, shrikhand and pickle on the side was always the highlight of the day. This batata mix is (dare I say!) the soul of Mumbai city – stir-fried potatoes with garlic, green chilli and turmeric.
