Man shot and killed in Tulare's 1st homicide of 2023
Tulare police officers are working to solve its first homicide of the new year. They found the victim just before 9:30 Sunday night on Pleasant near O Street, near Garden Elementary School. He was in a car and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene, but soon died from his injuries. Police say he had been shot at another location, but a friend was trying to rush him to the hospital. Detectives are now interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulare Police.
