Tesla driver is charged with intentionally plunging his family off a California cliff

A Tesla driver has been arrested and charged with intentionally driving off a cliff in Northern California in an attempt to kill his family, law enforcement officials said. At about 10:50 a.m. local time Monday, officials received a report of a vehicle over the cliff side on Highway 1 about 20 miles south of downtown San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. Inside the white Tesla, about 250 to 300 feet down a cliff next to the Pacific Ocean, were two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, and two adults, both 41, who all survived.
An influx of 300 migrants forces closure of a national park in the Florida Keys

The U.S. National Park Service has closed Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys after hundreds of migrants arrived on the islands over the New Year's weekend. The NPS temporarily closed the park to public access on Monday morning after an estimated 300 migrants landed in the park, according to a news release. It said the park has seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba.
How California is preparing for another massive winter storm

Another massive winter storm will smash into California tomorrow, soaking the already-soaked state with more rain and snow. The National Weather Service says the, quote, "brutal" system could wash out roads and hillsides, flood Bay Area streets and knock out power for much of the state. Well, here to talk about the state's preparations is Brian Ferguson. He's director of crisis communications for California. Brian Ferguson, welcome.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

