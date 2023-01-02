Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla driver is charged with intentionally plunging his family off a California cliff
A Tesla driver has been arrested and charged with intentionally driving off a cliff in Northern California in an attempt to kill his family, law enforcement officials said. At about 10:50 a.m. local time Monday, officials received a report of a vehicle over the cliff side on Highway 1 about 20 miles south of downtown San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. Inside the white Tesla, about 250 to 300 feet down a cliff next to the Pacific Ocean, were two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, and two adults, both 41, who all survived.
California holds its breath as an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone approach
As California is poised to absorb its third hit from an atmospheric river since Dec. 26, the National Weather Service is warning people to prepare for a major storm with high winds, snow, and "heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides." "We anticipate that this may be...
An influx of 300 migrants forces closure of a national park in the Florida Keys
The U.S. National Park Service has closed Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys after hundreds of migrants arrived on the islands over the New Year's weekend. The NPS temporarily closed the park to public access on Monday morning after an estimated 300 migrants landed in the park, according to a news release. It said the park has seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba.
How California is preparing for another massive winter storm
Another massive winter storm will smash into California tomorrow, soaking the already-soaked state with more rain and snow. The National Weather Service says the, quote, "brutal" system could wash out roads and hillsides, flood Bay Area streets and knock out power for much of the state. Well, here to talk about the state's preparations is Brian Ferguson. He's director of crisis communications for California. Brian Ferguson, welcome.
Birdwatchers flock to a house in Southern California to see a rare bird of prey
Birdwatchers are flocking to a house in southern California to see a rare bird of prey. CHRIS SPURGEON: It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. SCHMITZ: Chris Spurgeon is with the Pasadena Audubon Society. SPURGEON: I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd be able to see one in 70-degree weather, standing on...
FBI says two men attacked Washington's electric grid in order to commit a robbery
Two men have been charged with federal crimes for attacking substations in Washington State, an act of sabotage that left thousands without power on Christmas Day. Federal agents say one of the men confessed to knocking out the power in order to commit a burglary by emptying the cash register of a local business during the power outage.
Accessing smartphones allows Connecticut police departments to improve 911 calls
Emergency dispatch centers in Connecticut are using game changing technology to help with 9-1-1 emergency calls. Fourteen centers across the state are using a new system called “Prepared911 LIVE,” which allows them to harness the power of smartphones. Michael Chime, the company’s CEO and co-founder, said emergency centers...
Community power is coming to NH in 2023. Here’s what to expect.
Some Granite Staters could get their electricity in a new way this year, with the possibility of cheaper, more renewable power ahead with the start of community power programs. Community power allows municipalities to buy electricity on behalf of their residents. (Utilities will still be responsible for getting that electricity...
Connecticut and Massachusetts officials hold joint hearing on Eversource electric price hike
Energy officials, consumer advocates and lawmakers from Connecticut and Massachusetts met Tuesday in a unique multistate hearing with utility Eversource to learn more about a recent massive hike in electric bills. A rate increase in the supply portion of bills means the average Eversource residential customer in Connecticut will pay...
Gov. Ned Lamont sworn in for second term, CT lawmakers gear up to tackle taxes, housing issues
Sworn into office for a second four-year term, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on state legislators to pass a "meaningful middle class tax cut," saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading. “Three years...
Health care workers rally at Connecticut capital at start of legislative session
The first day of Connecticut's legislative session is often punctuated by protests. Last year, there were anti-mask protesters outside the Capitol Building, and the year prior, protesters defending religious exemption for vaccines. At the start of the 2023 session on Wednesday, there was a rally for nurses and health care...
A highly pathogenic avian flu is still present in New Hampshire. Here’s what you need to know.
A strain of avian flu that is especially dangerous for birds is still present in New Hampshire almost a year after it was first detected. State veterinarian Steve Crawford said this is the worst outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in New England in his memory. “Regionally it’s been more...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
Coinbase, a publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, will pay $100 million in fees because of "significant failures in its compliance program" that violated New York state laws. Wednesday's announcement of the settlement between Coinbase and the New York State Department on Financial Services comes on the heels of other actions by...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0