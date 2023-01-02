ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
shefinds

Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer

Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
shefinds

These Are Actually The Best Low-Carb Foods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say

Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dear Dietician: Weight costs of keto pills against benefit claims

What’s the deal with keto pills coming out? There are so many of them, and they all claim good results. Are they worth trying?. Since dietary supplements, like keto (short for ketogenic) pills, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, you are wise to gather information before buying. Keto supplements have emerged as a result of the latest fad diet, the ketogenic diet.
Us Weekly

New Year, New You! 10 Best Vegan-Friendly Juice Cleanses to Jumpstart Your 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The new year is the perfect opportunity to work on healthier habits. Our slates are clean, and we’re ready for a fresh start! It’s no surprise that our top New Year’s resolution is to improve our health from […]
AOL Corp

These nutritionists solved the almond milk vs. oat milk debate

Gone are the days when your only non-dairy milk option was grabbing a carton of some good ol' almond milk. Now there are countless nut milks and other plant-based alternatives (hiii, oat milk) taking over. Though almond milk held court as the king of dairy-free milk for years, its reign might be over. It looks like oat milk holds the title now, and that isn't a bad thing at all.
