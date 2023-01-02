Read full article on original website
Related
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer
Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
These Are Actually The Best Low-Carb Foods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say
Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
Black Hills Pioneer
Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face
Blake Lively is considering getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who is expecting her fourth child with the 'Deadpool' actor - joked she's willing to go to extreme lengths to show how committed she is to her husband after a fan of the actor shared a TikTok video of him getting the 46-year-old star's likeness inked on his leg.
Black Hills Pioneer
‘Harry Potter’ actor Harry Melling says transgender rights are ‘very simple’ issue
Harry Melling says transgender rights are a “very simple” issue after the backlash against ‘Harry Potter’ writer JK Rowling. The 33-year-old actor, who found fame after playing Dudley Dursley in the wizard film franchise, says he can “only speak for himself” amid the furore surrounding JK’s comments on the transgender community, but says he supports the freedom for anyone to choose to identify in whatever manner they choose.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sienna Miller records sleep series
Sienna Miller has recorded a sleep series for Audible. The 'Alfie' star is following in the footsteps of fellow screen star Jamie Dornan by lending her voice to a new project called 'Sleep Sound with Sienna Miller' which features "immersive soundscapes" with narration from the 41-year-old actress.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jennifer Lopez hails 2022 as one of her best years
Jennifer Lopez says 2022 was one of the best years of her life. The singer, 53, made the declaration in an Instagram post on Monday (02.01.23) in which she posted pictures from January to December, along with unseen pictures from her August wedding to Ben Affleck.
TikToker shares a 'military sleep' tip to help anyone sleep in two minutes
Adults between the age of 18 and 60 are advised to get seven hours of sleep daily for the best health. But a recent study published by the CDC released that over a third of Americans are not getting enough sleep.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Dear Dietician: Weight costs of keto pills against benefit claims
What’s the deal with keto pills coming out? There are so many of them, and they all claim good results. Are they worth trying?. Since dietary supplements, like keto (short for ketogenic) pills, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, you are wise to gather information before buying. Keto supplements have emerged as a result of the latest fad diet, the ketogenic diet.
Black Hills Pioneer
From their home land to Hollywood...These famous expats found success abroad
Feeling unappreciated in their own country and anxious over the lack of momentum in their careers, these stars left their homelands to pursue their dreams of fame and fortune.
Best diet for 2023 is the science-backed Mediterranean style of eating
For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has won the coveted gold medal as this year's best overall diet in rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
Black Hills Pioneer
Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband
Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
7 Wellness Trends to try in 2023: sleep syncing, meditation & sense hacking
Want to improve your health & wellbeing in 2023? Try these 7 wellness trends
Black Hills Pioneer
Logic's wife pregnant
Logic is to be a father for the second time. The 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall - marked New Year's Day (01.01.23) by excitedly telling his fans that he and wife Brittney Noell are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Bobby.
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
CNBC
The do’s and don’ts of a Mediterranean diet—the No. 1 best diet for 2023
It's the start of a brand new year, so you're likely looking for ways to increase your chances of living a long and healthy life – and what you put in your body is an important component. Thanks to the U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets of 2023,...
Black Hills Pioneer
'I'm sober and I'm loving life...' The stars who are proud to be teetotal
Whilst most people promise to abstain from alcohol at the beginning of the year as part of Dry January in a bid to curb bad habits, others have long seen the benefits of ditching the booze for good.
Comments / 0