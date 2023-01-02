ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
shefinds

Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer

Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
shefinds

These Are Actually The Best Low-Carb Foods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say

Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
Black Hills Pioneer

Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face

Blake Lively is considering getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who is expecting her fourth child with the 'Deadpool' actor - joked she's willing to go to extreme lengths to show how committed she is to her husband after a fan of the actor shared a TikTok video of him getting the 46-year-old star's likeness inked on his leg.
Black Hills Pioneer

‘Harry Potter’ actor Harry Melling says transgender rights are ‘very simple’ issue

Harry Melling says transgender rights are a “very simple” issue after the backlash against ‘Harry Potter’ writer JK Rowling. The 33-year-old actor, who found fame after playing Dudley Dursley in the wizard film franchise, says he can “only speak for himself” amid the furore surrounding JK’s comments on the transgender community, but says he supports the freedom for anyone to choose to identify in whatever manner they choose.
Black Hills Pioneer

Sienna Miller records sleep series

Sienna Miller has recorded a sleep series for Audible. The 'Alfie' star is following in the footsteps of fellow screen star Jamie Dornan by lending her voice to a new project called 'Sleep Sound with Sienna Miller' which features "immersive soundscapes" with narration from the 41-year-old actress.
Black Hills Pioneer

Jennifer Lopez hails 2022 as one of her best years

Jennifer Lopez says 2022 was one of the best years of her life. The singer, 53, made the declaration in an Instagram post on Monday (02.01.23) in which she posted pictures from January to December, along with unseen pictures from her August wedding to Ben Affleck.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dear Dietician: Weight costs of keto pills against benefit claims

What’s the deal with keto pills coming out? There are so many of them, and they all claim good results. Are they worth trying?. Since dietary supplements, like keto (short for ketogenic) pills, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, you are wise to gather information before buying. Keto supplements have emerged as a result of the latest fad diet, the ketogenic diet.
MISSOURI STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband

Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Black Hills Pioneer

Logic's wife pregnant

Logic is to be a father for the second time. The 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall - marked New Year's Day (01.01.23) by excitedly telling his fans that he and wife Brittney Noell are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Bobby.

