Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Newcastle eye transfer of Premier League star but Chelsea focusing on another target
Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing a potential transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Chelsea’s focus is currently on Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez. Caicedo has shone as one of the most impressive young players in the Premier League in recent times, and surely has it in...
CBS Sports
Roma vs. Bologna odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Jan. 4, 2023 Italian Serie A predictions
Roma finished last season as UEFA Conference League champions, but finished their Italian Serie A campaign in a similar place to where they find themselves following their return from the World Cup break. On Wednesday, Roma looks to start the new year with a win on Paramount+, and take a result from Bologna for the first time since April of 2021. Roma comes into the match ranked seventh in the Serie A table and faces a Bologna side that won four of their last five Serie A fixtures before the break. You can catch all the action when you stream the match on Paramount+.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders' clash
English Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle on Tuesday
Man United: ‘Belief is growing’ at club after Bournemouth win, Erik ten Hag says
Erik ten Hag said “belief is growing” at Manchester United after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth but insisted it is still too early to think about a Premier League title challenge. Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game to add to earlier strikes from Casemiro and Luke Shaw as United made it four wins in a row in the league, and 13 in the last 16 in all competitions.The victory left United fourth, one point behind rivals Manchester City, who visit Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on 14 January.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Gio Reyna's parents revealed Gregg Berhalter's past domestic violence incident to U.S. Soccer
Claudio and Danielle Reyna, the parents of U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna and longtime friends of USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, told U.S. Soccer about a decades-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter amid friction between Gio and Berhalter during the 2022 World Cup, according to a Wednesday ESPN report and subsequent statements from the Reynas.
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win
Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud
DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford. That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month. Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford. However, the Nigeria international has managed just...
Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after stalemate at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.Victory would have given Arsenal a 10-point lead but they had to make do with a point against a rock-solid Newcastle who defended superbly to remain unbeaten since August.The closest the hosts came to breaking the deadlock was in the 87th minute when Newcastle keeper Nick Pope made a great save to keep out a low shot by Eddie Nketiah while Arsenal also had a vociferous late penalty claim waved away.Newcastle, who have the stingiest defence in the top flight this season, were content to sit deep for most of the evening although Joelinton wasted a good opportunity before the break.Relive Arsenal vs Newcastle with our blog below:
CBS Sports
Arsenal in need of Mykhaylo Mudryk addition to boost attack, depth after settling for draw vs. Newcastle
LONDON -- Given fresh legs, this might well have been Arsenal's day. Battered and bruised by Newcastle's robust and resolute rearguard, the league leaders saw their momentum slowed in a 0-0 draw though there will be indigence aplenty for Mikel Arteta to harness. He would rather have the three points,...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Push Liverpool Out Of Jude Bellingham Transfer Battle
One of the transfer battles of the upcoming summer will be for English international Jude Bellingham as all the top sides in Europe will be wanting the 19-year-old to be the force of their midfield for the next decade. The three sides who are the favourites for the Borussia Dortmund...
Yardbarker
Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move
The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
Yardbarker
Manchester United v Bournemouth Confirmed Lineups, Premier League
Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Bournemouth. Another game that is a must win for United against the opposition in question. Erik Ten Hag and his side find themselves in the middle of a battle for the top four...
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Taiwo Awoniyi lifted Nottingham Forest out of the relegation zone with their first away win of the Premier League season on Wednesday as Southampton sank to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary’s and remained rooted to the bottom of the table.Forest’s goal, only their second away this season, was a 27th minute close range tap-in after Brennan Johnson pounced on an error by Brazilian defender Lyanco and squared to the Nigeria international.Southampton, with the Premier League’s worst home record, squandered early chances and were booed off after a first half with no shots on target.They have now lost their first four league games under new manager Nathan Jones and six in a row.Steve Cooper’s Forest, the side with the league’s worst away record, had not scored on the road in the top flight since a 1-1 draw at Everton last August but could have had more with Johnson rattling the crossbar after 12 minutes.Forest moved up to 15th with 17 points while Southampton are on 12.
Sporting News
Berhalter, Reyna saga explained: Domestic violence report to US Soccer leads to investigation into USMNT coach
The head coach of the U.S. men's national team at the recent FIFA World Cup is out of contract and his future is increasingly unclear after a saga that has unfolded involving Berhalter, the parents of current USMNT player Gio Reyna, and a report of domestic violence that is currently the subject of an investigation.
BBC
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Southampton winger Samuel Edozie will be assessed after he was forced off in the New Year's Eve defeat at Fulham with cramp. Alex McCarthy, Theo Walcott, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento remain out. Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the trip to Southampton. Jesse Lingard has been ruled...
Yardbarker
Allegri urges Juventus to respect Cremonese and reveals why
Max Allegri has urged Juventus to play against Cremonese with much respect as both clubs prepare to meet on the restart of Serie A this week. Max Allegri’s men head into the fixture on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and will want to start the new year with a win.
Soccer-Inter in unknown territory ahead of Napoli clash, says Inzaghi
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said there were concerns around how the team would perform after the seven-week break for the World Cup as they host Napoli in Serie A on Wednesday.
