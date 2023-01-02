Read full article on original website
WMTW
All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight
After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
WMTW
Icy commute in Maine Thursday morning
Look for rain to begin this evening but as the temperature drops overnight the rain will turn to freezing rain, sleet and even a little snow. That transition will happen around midnight through the Augusta area and closer to daybreak across the south. The coast will be a mix of freezing rain and sleet while the mountains will be mostly snow with some sleet too.
WMTW
Rain arrives today with patchy icing inland
A warm front is moving northward toward Maine this morning. Colder air for a few hours today may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
WMTW
Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns
High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
WMTW
Sunshine & still mild across southern Maine
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
mainepublic.org
NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.
Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
Ellsworth American
Coastal towns grapple with impact of rising waters
BAR HARBOR — A parking lot that rarely flooded three decades ago, now underwater during storms. A causeway clogged with rockweed after high tide. Brackish water pouring from a tap after the ocean infiltrates a freshwater aquifer. The seas are rising, and the signs are turning up in communities...
The State More Mainers Said They Want To Move To – Agree?
This might be the time of the year when people start thinking about being in a state other than Maine. The skies are gray, the days are shorter, the temperatures are colder, and the vegetation isn’t as lush as it is in summer. If you were to leave the...
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
WMTW
Maine Adventure Company rents off-road vans for unique way to explore the wilderness
There are many great places to explore throughout Maine, even in the winter months though driving there and finding accommodations can be a chore. However, a new ‘Adventure’ company is offering a year-round, off-road and off-the-grid option. Trevar Haefele touts his company is offering a unique way to...
Mainers hit the trails to celebrate First Day Hikes on New Year's Day
BROOKSVILLE, Maine — Every year on New Year's Day, people across the country participate on First Day Hikes, a nationwide initiative to encourage others to get outdoors to ring in the new year. At Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park, about a few dozen people gathered to hike the mile...
wabi.tv
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
WMTW
Getting your finances back on track after the holidays
PORTLAND, Maine — Did you go over your budget during the holiday shopping season? There are ways to keep it from having a long-lasting effect on your finances. Jon Paradise from Town & Country Federal Credit Union stopped by Maine's Total Coverage studio to talk about how you can get things back on track for the New Year.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
boothbayregister.com
CLAMS GONE BAD
Lots of you are getting this newsletter because you made the mistake of signing up when you were visiting Boothbay Harbor. Granted, you probably had about a half-gallon of margaritas sloshing around in your gullet along with a dozen oysters, 2 corndogs, and at least one "bad" clam. And because...
A Chef Gives You ‘The Secret’ To Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls
Watch this video, then be the envy of all your cooking friends!. Omnivorous Adam is a chef who has a very popular YouTube Channel, with an impressive 141,000 subscribers. His videos are about all things related to the kitchen, such as recipe videos, how-to, cooking tips, and showcasing dishes from all over.
a-z-animals.com
12 Incredible Trees Native to Maine
Maine forests are home to 50,000 species of wild animals and a large variety of tree species native to the region. The trees provide numerous environmental benefits, including purifying the air and helping with climate change by sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Additionally, forests offer recreational areas for thousands...
From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports
Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
