ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bent rim causes chaos and anger during Nuggets-Celtics game

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CqzV_0k0uX1iX00

DENVER — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming.

Boston’s Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left.

“I didn’t know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams said.

After a timeout with 6:43 left and the Nuggets leading 110-97 in a matchup of NBA conference leaders, officials summoned the arena crew to level the rim. At first, a couple of workers came out with a ladder and some tools, including a level. But there were problems. One crew member got on his phone. Another ladder and more crew members appeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XSdB_0k0uX1iX00
It is believed that this Robert Williams dunk caused the rim to bend.
USA TODAY Sports

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called the situation “a buzzkill.”

“There’s a joke in there. How many guys does it take to fix a rim in an NBA game?” Malone said.

As the delay dragged on, players found unique ways to pass the time. Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon jogged from sideline to sideline. Boston’s Marcus Smart decided to sit by himself near the opposite free throw line.

The Nuggets tried to entertain the crowd with games on the big screen and a steady diet of hits from the 1980s and ’90s on the sound system. Boston’s Grant Williams started dancing to one tune.

At one point, a closeup appeared on the video board of a crew member with a level on top of the rim. It showed it was still crooked. The crowd booed as if a referee had just made a bad call against the Nuggets.

“I wish they had just changed the rim right away,” Malone said.

Instead, the delay stretched to 20 minutes. A worker then took the rim off the backboard to look at it. Players jumped up and down to try to stay warm.

“They said that if it got to a certain amount of time there would be a re-warm-up period,” Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said.

The delay was starting to irk Brown.

“There was no communication,” he said.

Finally, a worker put the rim back up and it appeared it was level. The crowd roared as the teams ran through layup lines in the middle of the fourth quarter to get loose again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dE9yg_0k0uX1iX00
Workers attempt to fix the broken rim at Nuggets-Celtics game
AP

Soon play resumed, but Brown wasn’t sure the problem was fixed.

“They spent all that time trying to fix it but when we came back it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion,” Brown said. “So we just wasted all that time.”

Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as the Nuggets held on for a 123-111 win in a game that ended up lasting 2 hours, 40 minutes.

“It was about handling business,” said Gordon, who scored 18 points.

Brown finished with 30 points for Boston.

“That’s how injuries and stuff happen,” he said. “That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect as well. But luckily nobody got hurt.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
theScore

Grizzlies beat Kings behind Morant's 35 points

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCVB

Celtics crushed by Thunder 150-117, drop 2nd straight on road trip

OKLAHOMA CITY — Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a non-COVID-19 illness, scored 33 points for the Thunder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. to have surgery on left hand

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate.” It isn’t clear how long he’ll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Post

Nail-biting Tulane fan reacts to viral Cotton Bowl moment

The “Peach Bowl Girl” has some competition. A different female fan went viral Monday during the Cotton Bowl, when ESPN cameras caught her nervously biting her nails as Tulane trailed USC in the fourth quarter, 45-39. Meet Ellie Fazio, a Tulane student who became the talk of Twitter as the Green Wave pulled off a historic comeback win over the Trojans, 46-45, in their first bowl victory since the 2019 season. Fazio took to TikTok to share a side-by-side video clip of herself smiling and a screen recording of her biting her nails while in the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy