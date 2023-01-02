Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect updated information about the family members with a Jan. 1 birthday. The original article had incorrect information provided by a hospital spokesperson.

WEYMOUTH − A Hull couple welcomed South Shore Hospital's first baby of 2023 on Sunday, adding a new participant to the family's tradition of babies born on Jan. 1.

Baby Amina, born to parents Morgan and Aden, was born at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. The family's last name was withheld by the hospital. Susan Griffin, director of public relations and communications for South Shore Health, said the baby's birth was "extraordinary."

Baby Amina now shares a New Year's Day birthday with both paternal grandparents.

The family declined to be interviewed.

Last year's first baby was welcomed by Ranae Caizzi of Kingston. Jackson Caizzi was born at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: First baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023 joins paternal grandparents as Jan. 1 baby