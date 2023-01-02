ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B.

“Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve the children and adults in this area for their dental and orthodontic needs as our organization continues to grow,” said Dr. Baker Chambliss, managing partner, Pediatric Dental Associates. “The welcome addition of Dr. Danielle Gilbert, of Gilbert Orthodontics, as our orthodontist at Cullman Orthodontics will create a strategic synergy for our business operations and a centralized location for residents seeking high-quality dental and orthodontic care in the city of Cullman.”

While Pediatric Dental Associates will treat children from infants to adolescents, Cullman Orthodontics will treat pediatric patients as well as adults in need of orthodontic care.

“People sometimes associate orthodontic care with children, but of the approximately 4 million people in the United States wearing braces, about 25% of these individuals are adults,” said Gilbert. “We are excited to expand orthodontic care options and convenience for the people of Cullman in a new, state-of-the-art facility.”

Parents and patients can schedule appointments for Pediatric Dental Associates at www.pediatricdentalassociatesal.com or by calling 256-739-6000. Those looking to schedule appointments with Cullman Orthodontics can call 256-279-9852.

