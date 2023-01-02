Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia Police, Lyon County deputies report minimal DUI activity for New Year’s weekend
The New Year’s Eve weekend was not active for local law enforcement when it comes to DUI arrests. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported two DUI arrests, while Emporia Police reported one. There were actually more fireworks complaints than DUI arrests during the holiday weekend. Both officers and...
kggfradio.com
Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure
Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
Butler County sheriff says ignore text about phone being seized
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says unless you have something you want to confess to detectives, you can ignore a text message that claims to be from the sheriff's office telling you that your device has been seized.
WIBW
Eureka couple allegedly busted with meth by K-9 during traffic stop
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Eureka couple was allegedly found with meth by a Council Grove K-9 during a traffic stop in December. The Council Grove Police Department says that just after 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Stevens and Preston for a traffic violation.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Shooting, attempted robbery cases moving forward Thursday
One man accused of shooting another at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer is back in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Shedrick Williams has a pretrial hearing at 2 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Williams was charged after Harold Stewart Jr was allegedly shot and robbed of both...
kggfradio.com
Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Threat Arrest Evolves Into Felony Drug Charges
Officers with the Coffeyville Police Department arrest a Coffeyville man for criminal threat, disorderly conduct, and felony drug charges. 35-year-old Paul Jaimez was arrested late last week by the Coffeyville PD for a criminal threat and disorderly conduct, and after an investigation, Jamiez was also charged with possession of an opiate, possession of paraphernalia with intent to cultivate, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.
KVOE
Already appealing aggravated robbery conviction from October 2020, Emporia man facing attempted murder charge from same time period
One of three defendants in allegedly separate but linked shooting and home invasion robbery incidents from late October 2020 has a hearing in Lyon County District Court on Wednesday for allegedly connected violent criminal activity from the same time period. Lance Paige Sutton is in court Wednesday for attempted second-degree...
KVOE
Lyon County identity theft case tentatively set for next hearing Wednesday
A preliminary hearing for a Lyon County identity theft suspect has already been delayed once and may get delayed again. James Jones is tentatively set for a hearing at 3 pm before Judge Doug Jones. He’s accused of one count of identity theft, but that single count involves over 100 alleged victims after suspected activity in early November.
WIBW
Osage Co. man faces SNCO drug charges following traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 43-year-old Osage Co. man faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled him over in west Topeka Friday and allegedly found illegal narcotics in his possession. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office performed a...
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces Felony Friday arrest shortly before 2022 ends
Shortly before 2022 came to a close, Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of somebody it had been highlighting for almost half the year. Tyler John Aubuchon, age 19, had been on Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list since mid-July on unspecified felony warrants. Aubuchon has a warrant for...
kggfradio.com
Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover
An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
Man arrested in connection to Chanute homicide
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) have arrested a man in connection to a Chanute homicide that happened in early December.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
KVOE
Village Elementary traffic flow to be adjusted starting Thursday
Traffic around Village Elementary School will be adjusted beginning Thursday. The city of Emporia says Wheeler Street will be closed to thru traffic between 15th and 18th to allow for storm sewer improvements. Construction could take up to two weeks, weather permitting. The sewer improvements are connected to the school’s...
KVOE
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority’s cashless tolling construction process to continue near Admire tollgate later this year
The Kansas Turnpike Authority continues its work to switch from traditional tolling to cashless, and the fruits of that process could well come to a tollgate near Emporia beginning later this year. The Kansas Turnpike Authority is planning construction of three cashless toll zones between the Emporia service exit and...
Emporia gazette.com
Pickup rolls over west of Emporia; driver hurt
An Emporia woman is in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after rolling over her pickup on a rural road Sunday,. Amanda Alvarado, 37, was found in a ditch round 11:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Radio 190. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported a passerby found her and notified authorities.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Man Wanted for Questioning
The Subject Has Been Identified. The Caney Police Department is requesting help identifying a person of interest. The person was seen at Bubbas Bubbles laundry mat on Saturday around 4:00pm. They appear to be a white male with dark-colored hair wearing a ball cap and glasses. Caney PD believes he was driving a white pickup truck.
Comments / 1