MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota subcompact electric crossover spy shots
Toyota has been spotted testing a prototype for a new subcompact crossover powered by batteries. The electric crossover is a production version of the Small SU EV concept that was among the dozen concepts Toyota presented in late 2021. It is expected to be revealed in production guise late this year or early next.
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
topgear.com
These are 10 of the best SUVs
Since its introduction (seemingly half a lifetime ago, but who’s counting), the XC90 vaulted to the top of the ‘sensible family car’ list. And that’s in spite of the fact that it’s an SUV. And that’s all down to clever touches – Volvo uses space...
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
As Some Automakers Push EVs, This Luxury Brand Drove Laps Around Them In 2022
While electric vehicle (EV) startups that once seemed promising saw their stock prices plummet far faster than the rest of the market, Ferrari managed to stay ahead of other automakers as the industry retracted, and is poised to post the smallest decline amongst major automakers
Here are the automakers with the most and least recalled vehicles in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least 300 vehicle recalls were issued throughout 2022, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration and published reports. When it comes to major manufacturers, Ford issued the most recalls within the last year, launching 67 separate campaigns affecting 8,636,265 vehicles, according to BusinessNews. That includes over 250,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks for fractured driveshafts, and about 350,000 Bronco and Escape SUVs for oil leak problems. According to Yahoo!, the company had over twice the number of potentially impacted vehicles as the next closest brand.
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
Volkswagen Recalling Popular Model to Replace Dangerous Airbags
In 1968, the Volkswagen Beetle was the best-selling car in the world. In that same tumultuous year, when Apollo 8 circled the moon and Boeing's (BA) - Get Free Report 747 first took to the air, Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report released The Love Bug, which featured the Beetle Herbie in the title role.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
MotorAuthority
Nissan Z SUV, Nio ES8, Cadillac Goddess: The Week In Reverse
Nissan showed a student-built Z SUV, Nio revealed its redesigned ES8, and Cadillac confirmed the return of its Goddess logo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. In what was a quiet week, Nissan showed a one-off design blending elements from the latest Z sports car with...
GM is the top car seller in America, retaking the title from Toyota
One year after losing the title it held for nearly a century as the top car seller in America, General Motors is back on top.
CNBC
GM reclaims title as America's top automaker after a 2.5% jump in sales last year
General Motors reclaimed its U.S. sales crown from Toyota Motor. GM said it sold 2.27 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, up by 2.5% over 2021. Toyota said it sold 2.1 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, down 9.6% from 2021. GM said Wednesday it sold 2.27 million...
Toyota’s Affordable Sports Car Is Proving to Be More Popular
The Toyota GR86 and Supra are pretty similar. However, the GR86 has proved to be much more popular among consumers. The post Toyota’s Affordable Sports Car Is Proving to Be More Popular appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
