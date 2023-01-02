Read full article on original website
JD Walker
2d ago
Typical Dallas someone driving 130 mph smashing into the rear end of someone driving with common sense.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
2023 MLK Celebrations in DallasJack BeaversDallas, TX
Overturned truck and trailer causes I-45 shutdown in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned 18-wheeler on southbound lanes of Interstate 45 near Interstate 20 shut down the highway early Wednesday afternoon. There was a significant backup behind the crash. Aerials from the scene appear to show heavy debris along Interstate 45. TxDOT said the estimated time to get the...
Big rig crash in Dallas backs up LBJ Freeway during rush hour, 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig is creating a big mess on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas this afternoon.The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway over Hillcrest Road.TxDOT video shows the truck on its side and over part of the guard railing in the right lane.Traffic is backed up past the Dallas North Tollway and growing.Dallas Fire-Rescue, who was called out to work a fuel spill related to the accident, confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.No information yet on the driver's identity.
Three people hurt in North Richland Hills crash
Three people are in the hospital following a grinding crash in North Richland Hills Monday. Two cars smashed into one another in the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Rumfield
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Police Searching for Drivers Behind New Year's Street Stunt Takeover
Police in Grapevine say they want to track down the drivers behind a street stunt takeover of a major intersection along the city's famous Main Street on New Year's Eve. A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post said officers are asking for any pictures and surveillance video that captured drivers "revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously" in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Two people killed in separate northwest Dallas shootings
A killer remains on the loose in Dallas where a man was gunned down Tuesday evening. Just past 6 p.m. the victim was found dead at an address on Walnut Hill near Harry Hines.
Shots fired after driver crashes, flees scene, police say
Authorities are asking people to avoid an area near Keeton Park Golf Course in Dallas’ Piedmont Addition neighborhood due to an “active police investigation.”
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
fox4news.com
One dead, one arrested after car crashes into body of water in Arlington during possible street race
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and another is under arrest after a car believed to be racing drove off of I-30 in Arlington and into a body of water below. Arlington police say the single car wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers spotted a white Infiniti...
One dead, one injured after a car crashed into a pond in Arlington
One person has died in an Arlington crash that closed a stretch of I-30 for hours Sunday evening. Just past 5 p.m. a west-bound car veered off the freeway, down an embankment and into the pond at Randol Mill Park
dfwscanner.net
UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington
The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
Pedestrian struck and killed by traffic in far west Tarrant County
A man has died after being struck while on foot on I-20 near the Tarrant/Parker County line Sunday evening. The 911 calls came in just before 6 p.m. telling police the location.
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
Motorcyclist injured in White Settlement crash
A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries suffered in a White Settlement crash over the weekend. Police report the motorcycle operator was heading east on Clifford near Las Vegas trail
Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash
Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday. Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.
Wounded man walks into Dallas fire house for help, gunman still on the loose
A bleeding man who walked into a Dallas fire house Tuesday night is in the hospital but doctors believe he’s going to make it. It was just before 9 p.m. when firefighters saw the man stagger into Dallas Fire Station #23
keranews.org
Arlington homeowners want answers after 200 homes left without gas, heat in cold snap
Nikkie Hunter, council member for Arlington's District 3, said she's finalizing plans for a town hall in early February at the Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St. Hunter said she hopes Atmos Energy can provide answers to residents in three neighborhoods — Deer Valley, Glenn Meadows and La Frontera — after they were left without natural gas pressure for days, or a clear picture of the fixes Atmos was supposed to make after the February 2021 winter freeze.
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Dallas claimed victim 'walked into the knife'
DALLAS — An affidavit for the suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing case in Dallas last month details what happened that night, with the suspect telling the victim's mother it was accidental. A warrant was issued for Shamonick Stevenson for the charge of first-degree murder. Police first responded to...
