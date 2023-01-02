ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 7

JD Walker
2d ago

Typical Dallas someone driving 130 mph smashing into the rear end of someone driving with common sense.

WFAA

Overturned truck and trailer causes I-45 shutdown in Dallas

DALLAS — An overturned 18-wheeler on southbound lanes of Interstate 45 near Interstate 20 shut down the highway early Wednesday afternoon. There was a significant backup behind the crash. Aerials from the scene appear to show heavy debris along Interstate 45. TxDOT said the estimated time to get the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Big rig crash in Dallas backs up LBJ Freeway during rush hour, 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig is creating a big mess on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas this afternoon.The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway over Hillcrest Road.TxDOT video shows the truck on its side and over part of the guard railing in the right lane.Traffic is backed up past the Dallas North Tollway and growing.Dallas Fire-Rescue, who was called out to work a fuel spill related to the accident, confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.No information yet on the driver's identity.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine Police Searching for Drivers Behind New Year's Street Stunt Takeover

Police in Grapevine say they want to track down the drivers behind a street stunt takeover of a major intersection along the city's famous Main Street on New Year's Eve. A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post said officers are asking for any pictures and surveillance video that captured drivers "revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously" in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dfwscanner.net

UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington

The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
keranews.org

Arlington homeowners want answers after 200 homes left without gas, heat in cold snap

Nikkie Hunter, council member for Arlington's District 3, said she's finalizing plans for a town hall in early February at the Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St. Hunter said she hopes Atmos Energy can provide answers to residents in three neighborhoods — Deer Valley, Glenn Meadows and La Frontera — after they were left without natural gas pressure for days, or a clear picture of the fixes Atmos was supposed to make after the February 2021 winter freeze.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

