Read full article on original website
Whitetail
2d ago
This will be news when gas prices get back to where they were before biden stole the presidency until then nobody cares because he is able to change what he caused
Reply
7
Vinny207
2d ago
Bidens fault, prices have skyrocketed because of his end fossil fuels motto and policies. Anyone that says Ukraine/Russia is part of the problem and full of 💩!
Reply
4
NoCountryGreater207
2d ago
Only $4? And, that is a “relief” according to the “experts”? Doing everything they can to cover for the powers that be! These high prices are killing working and middle class people. People need to wake up- our leaders are doing nothing to solve the root of these problems. 🤬🤬🤬
Reply
3
Related
What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? Here’s what Gas Buddy predicts
Fuel prices are expected to be relatively lower, but there may not be much respite for drivers. What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? 2023 predictions.
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?
Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Three couples saved almost $6,000 annually by switching their heating source – see if your state gives you cash back
HOMEOWNERS have been able to save thousands of dollars each year by switching to alternative heat options. energy costs are expected to get even higher as winter continues. In order to ease some of the costs more and more people have been turning away from the typical furnace to other heating methods.
iheart.com
Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s annual fuel price forecast estimates the per-gallon price for gasoline will drop by nearly 50 cents next year. The national average is projected to be $3.49, according to the 2023 Fuel Outlook released Wednesday. To put that figure in perspective with South Carolina, as...
Families could save close to $300 as gas prices dip from 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Households across the country are on track to save hundreds of dollars on gas in 2023. “All in all, averaging how much you’re spending on gasoline will be down in the year ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis. According to...
US News and World Report
Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher
(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
US emergency oil stockpiles drop to lowest level since 1983 as gas prices tick up
The nation's emergency oil stockpile managed by the Energy Department declined to its lowest level in 39 years last week as gas and oil prices increased, federal data showed.
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?
GasBuddy, a tech company that tracks the fuel industry, has predicted that gasoline prices in Florida will reach above $4 per gallon by 2023. Photo by(Jakob Rosen/Unsplash) In its annual outlook released on Wednesday, the company stated that pump prices will likely peak at an average of $4.25 to $4.65 per gallon in Miami, $4.15 to $4.55 in Orlando, and $4.10 to $4.45 in Tampa, with the national average reaching $4 as early as May.
rigzone.com
Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil will be $83.63 per barrel at the end of 2023. That was the average response executives from 150 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of next year as part of the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $160 per barrel.
Risk of UK winter power cuts fades amid fall in wholesale gas prices
The likelihood of power cuts in Britain this winter has diminished “significantly” after a sharp fall in the wholesale price of gas. A spell of mild weather in the UK and Europe sent prices tumbling in a respite from the highs that led to soaring energy bills. European...
“Jump at the Pump,” Gas Prices Rise Sharply for the First Time in Months
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
NASDAQ
EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on mild temperatures and rising stock levels
LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British and Dutch prompt wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as continued mild weather curbed gas demand for heating and enabled Europe to build its stock levels. The Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 3.65 euros at 68.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by...
schoolbusfleet.com
Extreme Weather, Refinery Shutdowns Boost Average Diesel, Gasoline Prices
Diesel and regular gasoline prices in the United States are up compared to last week, making it more expensive to fuel school bus fleets across the country, but down when measured against costs at the pump this time in 2022. The average cost for regular gasoline in the United States...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price reverses, rises for first time in 7 weeks
The benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price moved up Tuesday after seven weeks of declines. Retail prices finally reacted to higher futures and wholesale prices that have marked the diesel market since before Christmas. But just as that pump price has started to rise, diesel futures Tuesday posted one of the biggest declines since July, depending on how it is measured.
Oil set to end turbulent 2022 higher
U.S. West Intermediate crude is heading toward posting a second straight annual gain, rising 4.5% in 2022.
Comments / 6