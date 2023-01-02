Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
On this flooded island of homeless people, climate change has never been more real
With storms battering Northern California, the dozens who live in tents on Bannon Island are among the most at risk.
I’m already nostalgic for 2022
Squinting through January’s atmospheric river and political chaos makes me see 2022 in a new light. It was actually a pretty good year. I’d even call it an excellent one, but I don’t want to cause any nosebleeds. Last year opened with Russian troops poised on the border of Ukraine, ready to pounce. The universal prediction was that Russia would crush that fragile democracy in a matter of hours. It was a tragedy in the making, the...
Pendletons and academic degrees
How one single Yakama Nation mom uses her sewing machine to support her family, business and a Ph.D
Mr. Biden’s box-check visit to a humanitarian crisis
Three major things need to be done to bring the border crisis back to the manageable levels we saw before this administration took office.
Comments / 0