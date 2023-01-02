Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
Devils remain encouraged ahead of meeting with Red Wings
The New Jersey Devils have only won twice in the last 11 games after an attention-getting start to the season,
Yardbarker
Blues emerge with shootout win over Maple Leafs
Brayden Schenn scored the decisive goal in the fourth round of a shootout and the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Tuesday night. Brandon Saad scored twice in regulation for St. Louis, which is 6-2-3 in its past 11 games. Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and Josh Leivo also scored. Noel Acciari and Colton Parayko each had two assists, and Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.
Yardbarker
Predators - 6, Canadiens - 3: Six Predators Score in Confidence Boosting Win Over Montreal
The Nashville Predators welcomed the Montreal Canadiens to Bridgestone Arena tonight for their first of two meetings in ten days. The 15-19-3 Canadiens arrived in Nashville coming off of a brutal 9-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on New Years Eve, while the Predators scraped together one point in their December 31st overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Yardbarker
Samsonov was solid 5v5, but the Leafs top pairing struggled in the shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues
It’s a new year so we are going to try out something new over here at TLN and that is a bit of a day after the game stats dump in addition to the postgame musings provided by Nick Alberga the night of the game. In some ways, it seems fitting that we are rolling this out on a game that in many ways is an outlier, as 5-5 games in regulation aren’t typical of what we see in the NHL and with the game being decided by a shootout the conclusion was basically a coin flip anyway.
Yardbarker
Devils rifle off 5 unanswered goals to blast Red Wings
Dougie Hamilton, Jack Hughes, Alexander Holtz and Nico Hischier all had a goal and an assist to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Miles Wood had two assists and Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves in goal for New...
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov to Start in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Blues
Samsonov got the nod in goal after Matt Murray started the last couple of games for the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old is coming off a victory against the same Blues team the Leafs saw on the road last week. However, the goaltender has struggled to recapture the form that saw him lead the NHL in save percentage.
Yardbarker
Bucks' Grayson Allen causes, ends OT vs. Raptors with ridiculous shots
Allen was helped by a highlight pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo, which gave the Greek Freak a 30-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. In other words, another boring effort. But Milwaukee wouldn't have had to play overtime at all without the dirty play Allen made with 29 seconds left. With the Bucks up...
FOX Sports
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Zacha, Bergeron, Senators & More
After a three-day holiday break, the Boston Bruins collected four out of a possible six points, but just not in the way they would have liked. A shootout loss, and an overtime loss were sandwiched around a regulation win on the second night of a tough back-to-back against a team that had been off for five days. Despite it all, the Bruins still sit on top of the NHL standings with a league-best 28-4-4 record.
Yardbarker
Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens
Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday. The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses. Nino Niedereiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
