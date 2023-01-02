The 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand is a WTA 250 level tournament and is set to take place from January 2-8, 2023. The draw for the event features 32 players, but it doesn't include the defending, Serena Williams, who won in Auckland in 2020 when the tournament last took place. In 2023, the top seed for the tournament is her compatriot Coco Gauff, who is one of the rising stars of the sport and has already achieved great success at a young age.

