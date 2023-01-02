Read full article on original website
Fire breaks out in garage; family's cat passes away
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to a house fire where six people were asleep inside. Sadly, their cat died in the fire. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Roark Drive on the city's east side. The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out in the...
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
One person dead, another injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition. The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have...
One injured in house fire in far north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One person was transported to the hospital following a house fire on the city's far north side Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Oak Bend just before noon for a reported fire. Officials said when they arrived,...
San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says
SAN ANTONIO — Following San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry's DWI arrest stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive. Located on the north side, Evil Olive is where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a...
‘You just have to be ready’ | Elmendorf officers put out fireworks fire, saves home
SAN ANTONIO — Acting fast to save lives. Three Elmendorf Police Officers rushed to a trash fire to stop it from spreading to a home. Body camera video shows their quick-thinking, which happened in the early morning hours into New Years Day. The officers said they just happened to...
Fire destroys home; firefighter taken to hospital with sprained ankle
SAN ANTONIO — A house partially collapsed after a fire on the city's east side, San Antonio Fire Department Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard. Arrington said the flames reached anywhere from 15...
Christmas Eve accident leaves 14-year-old hospitalized with major burns
SAN ANTONIO — An accident on Christmas Eve left a 14-year-old San Antonian in the hospital with burns to over most of his body. Two weeks later, the family is trying to cope as he recovers. Presents still wait under the tree for Marcus Rutledge Jr., who spent Christmas...
Man crossing street inside crosswalk hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was crossing the street inside a crosswalk on the northeast side of town when he was hit by a driver who did not stop. It happened around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel. Police say the...
Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
Two people dead after shooting on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO. The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m. Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving...
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
Crooks steal VFW post's ceremonial rifles used to honor fallen veterans
SAN ANTONIO — At 5 a.m. Friday morning, two thieves broke into VFW Post 8397. They cut through the steel portion of the door, destroyed the security panel in the office, and dragged a large gun safe out of the room. They eventually found a dolly and wheeled it out the back door.
Windcrest home total loss after heavy flames consume structure
WINDCREST, Texas — Heavy flames from a fire inside a northeast-side home have destroyed the house making it a total loss. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the 400 block of Faircrest Drive in Windcrest. Firefighters were met with heavy flames and immediately requested help from surrounding agencies.
San Antonio store clerk accused of pocketing $31,000 worth of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police accuse a store clerk of pocketing lottery tickets worth $31,000. Police arrested 37-year-old Mayra Rios Wednesday. They charge her with felony theft and felony lottery fraud. Jennifer Rodriguez, a department spokesperson, said the Texas Lottery Commission alerted the High Time Smoke and Vape...
SAPD officers shoot at man while responding to report of armed threat on west side, McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified suspect is hospitalized after San Antonio Police Department officers shot him at a west-side motel while responding to reports of an armed man threatening others Wednesday evening, officials say. The victim remains in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Thursday, SAPD told KENS 5.
