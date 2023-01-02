ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
K2 Radio

Cheapest Gas Station in Wyoming Below Two Dollars

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
rigzone.com

Gasoline Price Average Dipping Below $3 in 2022 Dubbed Unlikely

Since oil prices have been rising, it seems unlikely that the U.S. regular gasoline price average will dip below $3 per gallon this year. That’s what an AAA spokesperson told Rigzone when asked if there was any chance the national average could dip below the $3 per gallon threshold.
CBS News

Minimum wage about to rise in 23 states and 41 cities

Many of the nation's lowest-paid workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing on New Year's Day in 41 cities — 28 of them in California — and 23 states. Later in 2023, another five states and 22 cities and counties will hike their baseline rate, according to the National Employment Law Project, a worker rights group.
Hot 104.7

2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota

Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
The Avery Journal-Times

Census data shows North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states

(The Center Square) — North Carolina gained nearly 100,000 new residents from domestic migration over the last year, the third highest total nationally, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Carolina’s population increased by 133,088 between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, going from 10,565,885 to 10,698,973 in that time. Census data shows that since April 1, 2020, the state has gained at least 259,559 new residents, making it the ninth most populous state in the U.S. ...
schoolbusfleet.com

Extreme Weather, Refinery Shutdowns Boost Average Diesel, Gasoline Prices

Diesel and regular gasoline prices in the United States are up compared to last week, making it more expensive to fuel school bus fleets across the country, but down when measured against costs at the pump this time in 2022. The average cost for regular gasoline in the United States...

