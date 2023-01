LSU: John Emery 1 run at 7:01 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:26. KEY PLAYS: Jayden Daniels starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Mason Taylor to the Purdue 44. Daniels 12 pass to Malik Nabers on fourth-and-2 extends the drive at the Purdue 24. After an illegal formation penalty, Daniels 14 pass to Nabers to the 15. Daniels 5 run to the 4. TIGERS 7, BOILERMAKERS 0.

