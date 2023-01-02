ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Lane of N 23rd Street shifted for emergency sewer repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced a lane shift on N 23rd Street for an emergency sewer repair on Wednesday, Jan. 4. “The outer northbound lane of the 1700 block of North 23rd Street is closed, with traffic shifted onto the inner northbound lane. Southbound traffic is not impacted, and drivers will still be able to access businesses in the area of the closure,” said CFPUA in the announcement.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced plans for a road closure and traffic changes to accommodate filming. Per a release from the city, traffic impacts include:. January 15. On January 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., S Front St. between Grace and Chestnut Streets...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department has released details concerning a shooting that occurred late Monday night. According to an announcement, authorities responded to the 400 block of E Cliff St. at around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 2. Authorities stated that four individuals are currently in custody and that three have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WALLACE, NC
WECT

Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge maintenance work completed ahead of schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the maintenance work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been completed ahead of schedule. Periodic lane closures were expected between 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 4, but since crews were able to complete the work...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire

CLARKTON, NC
CLARKTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Horry County: SCHP

A motorcyclist from Little River was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Longs area Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The 52-year-old was operating a 2018 Indian motorcycle when it collided head on with a 2008 Chrysler coupe near Pint Circle about 5:35 p.m., said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closure alert, starting Monday through Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Heads up to drivers on the roads Monday and Tuesday. A lane of Princess Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between N....
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC

A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WHITEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Swansboro police looking for vehicle, person of interest

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for the owner of a newer model, gray Ford F-150 Police said the truck has a hood scoop, aftermarket wheels and running boards. They said there could be some damage to the running boards on the right side of...
SWANSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested in Bladen County for allegedly selling narcotics

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office following numerous community complaints. The Sheriff’s Office says they received complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Russ Street in Elizabethtown. During an investigation, amounts...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions

WILMINGTON, NC
WILMINGTON, NC

