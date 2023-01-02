ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

a-z-animals.com

12 Incredible Trees Native to Maine

Maine forests are home to 50,000 species of wild animals and a large variety of tree species native to the region. The trees provide numerous environmental benefits, including purifying the air and helping with climate change by sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Additionally, forests offer recreational areas for thousands...
Melissa Rowe

Are there wolves in Maine?

Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
mainebiz.biz

Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region

We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
B98.5

Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?

Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
mainebiz.biz

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering Mainers who died in 2022

The start of a new year is also a good time to reflect on those Mainers we said good-bye to in 2022. Each made a far-reaching impact on the business community and well beyond, and will long be remembered. 'Voice' of The County, famed Maine broadcaster Dewey DeWitt dies at...
mainepublic.org

Poetry and music from across Maine to be featured at Janet Mills' second inauguration

When Gov. Janet Mills is formally sworn in for her second term on Wednesday night, the lineup for the ceremony will include poetry and music from across the state. The inauguration will feature performances from folk singer Dave Mallett and the Pihcintu Multi National Girls Choir. The Portland-based group is composed of young immigrant women from more than a dozen countries.
The Associated Press

Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her $473 million heating assistance package, the governor declared “hope is very much alive.” Mills, the first woman to serve as governor in Maine, made hope a theme of her speech, saying the struggles during the pandemic showed Mainers are resilient. “Hope is about finding new and innovative ways to solve our problems, using the ingenuity and courage we rediscovered within ourselves these last few years,” she said.
wagmtv.com

The importance of obeying the Move Over Law in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Winter can be a dangerous time for emergency vehicles who are stopped on the side of the road.. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter catches up with Lieutenant Brian Harris on Maine’s Move Over Law, and the importance of obeying that law. In 2007,...
mainepublic.org

For many Maine workers, the minimum wage rises to $13.80 this year

Mainers earning the minimum wage are getting another pay hike this year. The minimum wage increases annually in Maine based on federal cost-of-living data for Northeastern states. And with inflation driving up the costs of goods, Maine's minimum wage will rise by $1.05 to a total of $13.80 a hour for the coming year.
observer-me.com

Sunday hunting lawsuit isn’t over

In November of 2021, Maine voters approved a state referendum to the State Constitution called the Right-To-Food Amendment. The amendment, the first of its kind in the United States, provides Mainers with a constitutional right to grow, harvest and consume their own food, and it includes protections for rights to seed saving and seed sharing. The amendment was approved by the State Legislature by a two-thirds vote early in 2021, but it needed approval from voters in order to become a constitutional amendment.
mainepublic.org

Legislature approves emergency bill containing $450 relief checks

Many Maine residents will soon receive $450 checks to help cover rising heat and electricity bills this winter after state lawmaker approved an emergency spending bill that had stalled in the Senate last month. The centerpiece of the $473 million spending bill is the $450 checks that could begin going...
mainepublic.org

What's happening with the performing arts community in Maine

We check in on the performing arts community in Maine to find out if shows and performers have returned to normal operations since the pandemic shutdowns. We'll hear from organizations and venues across the state to hear about what's on the horizon. Panelists:. David Greenham, executive director, Maine Arts Commission.
101.9 The Rock

New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You

For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
MAINE STATE

