CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Village of Orland Park is offering Christmas tree disposal.

Southwest suburban residents can easily get their live Christmas trees out of their homes.

Orland Park will collect trees and wreaths during regular garbage collection days.

All decorations must be removed and trees and wreaths should be left at the curb, but not in a bag.

Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half.