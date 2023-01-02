Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’

Former White House aide Hope Hicks told a fellow aide in text messages during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that “we all look like domestic terrorists now” as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Texts released by the House select committee investigating that day show Hicks texting with Julie Radford, former chief of staff to Ivanka Trump, as the violence unfolded.

“In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local proud boys chapter,” Hicks said, apparently referring to former President Trump.

Radford responded, “Yup,” seemingly agreeing.

“And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed,” Hicks said, also saying she was “so mad and upset,” adding, “We all look like domestic terrorists now.”

“Oh yes I’ve been crying for an hour,” Radford replied.

Hicks texted that former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin, who resigned about a month before the attack, looked like a “genius.”

The two women also discussed the resignation of Stephanie Grisham, who served as chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump. Radford texted that Grisham’s decision seemed “self serving.”

Grisham has emerged as a significant critic of the Trump administration in the nearly two years since the end of his presidency.

The Jan. 6 committee has released many materials and transcripts with witnesses over the past week as it has wrapped up its work ahead of the conclusion of this session of Congress. The committee completed its final report last month, referring four criminal charges against former President Trump to the Justice Department.

The criminal referrals are nonbinding, but the committee’s action marked the first time a congressional panel has recommended a former president face criminal charges.

