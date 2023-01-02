ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWm2h_0k0uUZn300

Former White House aide Hope Hicks told a fellow aide in text messages during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that “we all look like domestic terrorists now” as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Texts released by the House select committee investigating that day show Hicks texting with Julie Radford, former chief of staff to Ivanka Trump, as the violence unfolded.

“In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local proud boys chapter,” Hicks said, apparently referring to former President Trump.

Radford responded, “Yup,” seemingly agreeing.

“And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed,” Hicks said, also saying she was “so mad and upset,” adding, “We all look like domestic terrorists now.”

“Oh yes I’ve been crying for an hour,” Radford replied.

Hicks texted that former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin, who resigned about a month before the attack, looked like a “genius.”

The two women also discussed the resignation of Stephanie Grisham, who served as chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump. Radford texted that Grisham’s decision seemed “self serving.”

Grisham has emerged as a significant critic of the Trump administration in the nearly two years since the end of his presidency.

The Jan. 6 committee has released many materials and transcripts with witnesses over the past week as it has wrapped up its work ahead of the conclusion of this session of Congress. The committee completed its final report last month, referring four criminal charges against former President Trump to the Justice Department.

The criminal referrals are nonbinding, but the committee’s action marked the first time a congressional panel has recommended a former president face criminal charges.

Comments / 115

Time to Indict TRUMP
2d ago

Notice........ the people coming forward to testify have NOT been Democrats, or liberals, or whatever they want to call them they were ALL members of Trumps government..... Republicans........ People close to Trump. ........People that Trump himself picked.The majority of the country sees January 6th for what it was an insurrection, violence, a terrorist attack against the government of the United States of america.Imagine what some people in this country would be saying right now if they had this much concrete evidence on Hillary......✅️text messages, ✅️videotape, ✅️emails, ✅️audio tape, ✅️Tweets✅️ phone logs✅️live Witnesses✅️ his own daughter and son-in-law

Reply(47)
62
Laurie Pons
2d ago

If Trump does not get indicted, then you let him get away with his crimes.You are all domestic terriosts. He could. be elected again and do it all over again.

Reply(6)
16
Lulu
2d ago

She said It! Believe Her because that's What they Our! Trump For Prison 2023! Our Country will Heal. 💯🇺🇲🙏

Reply
43
