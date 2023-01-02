Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
All-American Bowl: Top performers from the West team at Wednesday practice
SAN ANTONIO -- 247Sports runs down top performers from the West squad during Wednesday's practice, which led to a combined afternoon session with the East team at the Alamodome. A team of 247Sports national recruiting and scouting analysts provided live coverage and the following breakdown of Wednesday's top West performers, headlined by high-ceiling four-star Jelani McDonald from Waco (Texas) Connally.
All-American Bowl: Quarterback rundown through two days in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - Two days of practice are complete at the All-American Bowl with some of high school football’s best quarterbacks taking center stage this week in the Alamo City. 247Sports gives you the rundown on how each of them are performing. Alpha Dog. Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback and...
Fascinating facts you might not know about the Alamodome
Facts that might stump even the most passionate San Antonian.
Penn State signee J'ven Williams among top performers at Tuesday's All-American Bowl practice
The 2023 All-American Bowl is officially underway with practices for the East and West teams beginning on Tuesday. Penn State signee J'ven Williams is taking part in this year's festivities and stood out on the first day of activity in San Antonio. "Every year there’s a handful of names that...
All-American Bowl Preview: LB Tre Edwards
After being invited to the 2023 All-American Bowl over two years ago, Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic linebacker Tre Edwards is finally on his way to San Antonio. He will play on the West squad in Saturday's nationally televised contest on NBC, the lone future Bruin playing for the West.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
Pleasanton Express
Local trio chosen to play in San Antonio All-Star game
This Saturday evening some of the best football players in the San Antonio area will play in the 45th annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome. Among those playing will be three players from Atascosa County. Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos will represent Pleasanton while Clyde Schuchart will represent Jourdanton. All three will be members of Team Black going up against Team Gold at 5 p.m.
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.
Screenshot of a bison cow in Caprock Canyon Statepark.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Late last fall documentary filmmakers Charlie and Shauna Rankin of Meet My Neighbor Productions, traveled to Quitaque Texas to film a genetic treasure roaming in the canyons of Caprock Canyon State Park. The story in Quitaque is part of a larger documentary project called NATIVE | The Prodigies of an Icon about the American bison and its remarkable comeback.
Mexico City, other large Latin American cities now have lower homicide rates than San Antonio
Major Latin American cities have been curbing their homicide rates while those in U.S. metros are rising.
San Antonio's Smoke announces takeover of massive Park North bar
Park North is getting a taste of Smoke.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
myfoxzone.com
Whataburger brings back Dr Pepper milkshake by popular demand
SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger has just whata-the-doctor ordered... Dr Pepper that is. Brought back by popular demand, the Whataburger Dr Pepper Shake is rich, tasty and creamy and made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup, says Whataburger. "Pharmacist Charles Alderton invented Dr Pepper in Waco, Texas,...
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Female body found in bin, boy born without skin celebrates birthday
ABILENE, Texas — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after someone discovered a female body inside a clothing donation bin this past weekend. Officials are currently treating the investigation “as they would a homicide”. The age of the female was not able to be determined, and there’s...
MySanAntonio
Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio
It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
