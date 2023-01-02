ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

All-American Bowl: Top performers from the West team at Wednesday practice

SAN ANTONIO -- 247Sports runs down top performers from the West squad during Wednesday's practice, which led to a combined afternoon session with the East team at the Alamodome. A team of 247Sports national recruiting and scouting analysts provided live coverage and the following breakdown of Wednesday's top West performers, headlined by high-ceiling four-star Jelani McDonald from Waco (Texas) Connally.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

All-American Bowl Preview: LB Tre Edwards

After being invited to the 2023 All-American Bowl over two years ago, Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic linebacker Tre Edwards is finally on his way to San Antonio. He will play on the West squad in Saturday's nationally televised contest on NBC, the lone future Bruin playing for the West.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Local trio chosen to play in San Antonio All-Star game

This Saturday evening some of the best football players in the San Antonio area will play in the 45th annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome. Among those playing will be three players from Atascosa County. Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos will represent Pleasanton while Clyde Schuchart will represent Jourdanton. All three will be members of Team Black going up against Team Gold at 5 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yanasa TV

Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.

Screenshot of a bison cow in Caprock Canyon Statepark.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Late last fall documentary filmmakers Charlie and Shauna Rankin of Meet My Neighbor Productions, traveled to Quitaque Texas to film a genetic treasure roaming in the canyons of Caprock Canyon State Park. The story in Quitaque is part of a larger documentary project called NATIVE | The Prodigies of an Icon about the American bison and its remarkable comeback.
QUITAQUE, TX
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Whataburger brings back Dr Pepper milkshake by popular demand

SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger has just whata-the-doctor ordered... Dr Pepper that is. Brought back by popular demand, the Whataburger Dr Pepper Shake is rich, tasty and creamy and made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup, says Whataburger. "Pharmacist Charles Alderton invented Dr Pepper in Waco, Texas,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio

It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy