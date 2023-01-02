ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

By Daniel Griffin
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia ( WCMH ) — A man who escaped from a Columbus hospital last week has been captured by police in West Virginia.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday night in Chapmanville, West Virginia, by West Virginia State Police, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding the man’s arrest.

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.

3 dead after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp.

The man is facing numerous felony charges — felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle — in connection with an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department on Nov. 11 . He is also a person of interest in a separate, unrelated shooting in Morrow County, according to Bucyrus police.

The man is being held in the Western Regional Jail in West Virginia until he can be extradited back to Ohio.

