WVNT-TV
Heavy rain & thunderstorms Wednesday as a cold front brings a pattern change
Wednesday we see our best shot at widespread heavy rain showers and even a rumble of thunder possible as a cold front approaches from the southwest. Temps push into the 60s once again. Wednesday will be a day to take care on the roadways as standing water is likely. Flooding risks remain low outside of clogged drains and runoff under the heaviest of showers. Expect temps to drop once the front passes Wednesday night but windy conditions will continue with gusts pushing 25mph.
WVNT-TV
Near record warmth Tuesday, but snow chances linger!
Tonight features mostly cloudy and mild conditions in store with temperatures only dropping back into the upper 40s. Tuesday we see a surge of warmer air from the south push in allowing temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 60s! Our average highs this time of year are in the low 40s. Of course, as we tap into southern warmth, we also tap into southern moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. If we can avoid enough showers, we won’t be far off our record highs for this day! As a large system continues to push through the country, expect off and on showers throughout the day. The heaviest of rain will be just in time for the early evening commute. Some care will be needed for standing water on roadways. Showers continue through the overnight.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
WVNT-TV
First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023
RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
Authorities release names of 2 men found in Elk River in West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2022, 4:19 p.m.): West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released the names of the two men who jumped into the Elk River and were later found dead. WVSP says Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw two men — Derek Lee Smith, 29, and Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, both of Duck, West Virginia — walking […]
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into power pole
VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday motor vehicle accident in which a driver lost control of his vehicle resulted in the vehicle striking a power pole. According to reports from Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, authorities responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the Valley Bend area just before Kelly Surveying.
Randolph Co. burglary investigation leads to 3 arrests
Three people have been arrested after deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department investigated a burglary and the disappearance of two juveniles.
2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex
WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
Man charged after allegedly beating victim in Webster County
A Webster Springs man has been charged after allegedly beating another man in Webster County.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man in custody on drug charges after lengthy pursuit in Augusta County
A wild Friday night police pursuit that began in the Hermitage area, crossed into the City of Waynesboro, then north to Grottoes, ended in Harriston with a Staunton man placed under arrest. Brandon M. Anderson, 43, faces numerous charges from the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Friday at a...
