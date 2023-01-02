Tonight features mostly cloudy and mild conditions in store with temperatures only dropping back into the upper 40s. Tuesday we see a surge of warmer air from the south push in allowing temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 60s! Our average highs this time of year are in the low 40s. Of course, as we tap into southern warmth, we also tap into southern moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. If we can avoid enough showers, we won’t be far off our record highs for this day! As a large system continues to push through the country, expect off and on showers throughout the day. The heaviest of rain will be just in time for the early evening commute. Some care will be needed for standing water on roadways. Showers continue through the overnight.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO