Even with support from state, federal, and local government, housing projects in Cook County face a steep climb in terms of becoming reality. Take, for example, a proposed project for Tofte known as Sawbill Village. The project includes four business retail spaces for rent on the lower level, six apartments on the upper level and a detached garage featuring one stall for each apartment. The 2.2-acre development site is located near Highway 61. It borders Tofte Park near Lake Superior. In 2022, the project was approved for a grant from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in the amount of $648,000.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO