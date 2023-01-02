Read full article on original website
Related
WTIP
Kenna Rose Performs Sunny Set at Radio Waves 2022
The California based–Cook County raised singer-songwriter Kenna Rose performed a beautifully sunny, solo set at the WTIP Radio Waves Music Festival in September of 2022. She also sang along with the Joe Paulik Band. Video by Bear Witness Media for WTIP Community Radio. Radio Waves is supported in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and visit Cook County.
WTIP
Cost to build in Cook County continues to impact local housing crunch
Even with support from state, federal, and local government, housing projects in Cook County face a steep climb in terms of becoming reality. Take, for example, a proposed project for Tofte known as Sawbill Village. The project includes four business retail spaces for rent on the lower level, six apartments on the upper level and a detached garage featuring one stall for each apartment. The 2.2-acre development site is located near Highway 61. It borders Tofte Park near Lake Superior. In 2022, the project was approved for a grant from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in the amount of $648,000.
WTIP
Commissioner Ann Sullivan selected as board chair for 2023
Commissioner Ann Sullivan will again be the board chair of the Cook County Commissioners for 2023. Sullivan served as the board chair in 2022. The decision to appoint Sullivan as the board chair came during the organizational meeting of the commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The commissioners nominate and ultimately vote amongst themselves annually for who will serve as chair and vice chair.
Comments / 0