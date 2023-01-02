ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Aron Solomon

Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami DolphinsPhoto bycredit: Wikimedia commons. As we saw on Monday night, part of playing a gladiator sport is putting one’s life at risk. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in what looked to be a routine football play - until his heart stopped. His heartbeat was restored by paramedics on the field, and as of Tuesday morning, he is in critical condition at a Cincinnati university hospital.
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Politics in Play With Empty Seats

Two singular January events are about to set the stage and tone for two big swaths of the Biscayne Corridor: the city of Miami’s District 2, which hugs the water from Coconut Grove through Morningside, and the city of North Miami. In both cases, you can credit or blame...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Gets Double Lung Transplant at Miami Hospital After COVID Diagnosis

Officials at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital are sharing the story about saving a man’s life after both his lungs needed to be replaced due to a bad case of COVID. Indiana native Tim Cornett came down to South Florida in a last-ditch effort to stay alive after being diagnosed with COVID in January 2020. Two months after the diagnosis, his lungs began to fail.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
KTTS

Man Wanted For Firing At State Trooper Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A man who opened fire on a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper in Carter County last month has been found dead in Florida. Christopher Storlie was found Friday in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Storlie on...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
beckersasc.com

Meet the leaders of Gastro Health

Gastro Health is a medical group based in Miami and specializing in gastrointestinal disorders, nutrition, and digestive health with locations across seven states, according to its website. Here are 4 leaders from Gastro Health to know:. Joseph Garcia: Mr. Garcia has been the CEO of Gastro Health since February 2018....
MIAMI, FL
