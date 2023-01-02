Read full article on original website
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Best Places for People Watching in Miami BeachEast Coast TravelerMiami Beach, FL
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Miami Signee Rueben Bain Is Underrated, Next Hurricanes Portal Arrival? | Donno Mailbag
Why is Rueben Bain, one of the most decorated high school football players of all time, only a 4-star recruit? Who will the next transfer portal signee be? Alex Donno tackles your questions on a new mailbag!
Podcast: The latest on Cormani McClain, new transfer names to know, and more
After a holiday/vacation break, InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia return to discuss the latest happenings in the offseason for the Miami Hurricanes Football season. How are Miami’s signees performing at the Under Armour All-Star practices? Are there any new names to know that have emerged there?. Who...
VIDEO: Miami signee DE Rueben Bain shines at Under Armour All-America practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami signee and Miami Central four-star defensive end Rueben Bain at Under Armour All-America practices. Bain, the No. 9-ranked edge rusher in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, impressed during practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami DolphinsPhoto bycredit: Wikimedia commons. As we saw on Monday night, part of playing a gladiator sport is putting one’s life at risk. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in what looked to be a routine football play - until his heart stopped. His heartbeat was restored by paramedics on the field, and as of Tuesday morning, he is in critical condition at a Cincinnati university hospital.
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
Politics in Play With Empty Seats
Two singular January events are about to set the stage and tone for two big swaths of the Biscayne Corridor: the city of Miami’s District 2, which hugs the water from Coconut Grove through Morningside, and the city of North Miami. In both cases, you can credit or blame...
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
Man Gets Double Lung Transplant at Miami Hospital After COVID Diagnosis
Officials at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital are sharing the story about saving a man’s life after both his lungs needed to be replaced due to a bad case of COVID. Indiana native Tim Cornett came down to South Florida in a last-ditch effort to stay alive after being diagnosed with COVID in January 2020. Two months after the diagnosis, his lungs began to fail.
Against the Odds, a Peruvian Steakhouse in Pinecrest Is Bringing All the Diners to Suburbia
Meat lovers in Miami have no doubt dined in steakhouses with all kinds of ethnic inflections: American, Japanese, Italian, French, Argentine, Brazilian, and kosher. This city’s steakhouses reflect the diversity of our communities. But unless you’ve trekked to (or live in) the Village of Pinecrest, you probably haven’t had dinner in a Peruvian steakhouse.
Getsemani Cafe Heads to Fort Lauderdale
The brand, which began as a food truck, is preparing to open its third brick-and-mortar location
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
Man Wanted For Firing At State Trooper Found Dead
(KTTS News) — A man who opened fire on a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper in Carter County last month has been found dead in Florida. Christopher Storlie was found Friday in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Storlie on...
Residents concerned with overgrown brush higher than their backyard fences in SW Miami-Dade
Some South Florida residents say there is a jungle brewing in their backyard, and they are desperate to have it cleaned up. Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Talk about a “growing” problem. Rebeca Blanco: “This is like living in the Everglades, you know?”. Daniel Vargas-Gonzalez:...
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Meet the leaders of Gastro Health
Gastro Health is a medical group based in Miami and specializing in gastrointestinal disorders, nutrition, and digestive health with locations across seven states, according to its website. Here are 4 leaders from Gastro Health to know:. Joseph Garcia: Mr. Garcia has been the CEO of Gastro Health since February 2018....
