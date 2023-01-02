ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common

MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Hudson Cultural Alliance reaches Armory fundraising goal

HUDSON – The Hudson Armory is one step closer to transforming into an arts center. The Hudson Cultural Alliance recently reached its goal of raising $200,000 in funding for the redevelopment of the armory. In May 2021, the Hudson Cultural Alliance received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural...
HUDSON, MA
Westborough firefighter fired up for American citizenship

WESTBOROUGH – One of the newest members of the Westborough Fire Department is also one of America’s newest citizens. Emanuel Desouza, who joined the department as a full-time firefighter/EMT in September, took his citizenship oath on Nov. 29 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. “It was amazing,” he said...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Crews search Lake Quinsigamond near Burns Bridge

SHREWSBURY – First responders are currently responding to an incident on Lake Quinsigamond near the Kenneth F. Burns bridge. Local fire departments deployed boats and appeared to be searching the lake late this afternoon. According to Officer Chief of the Worcester Fire Department Daniel O’Neil, the department deployed two...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search

SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
WORCESTER, MA
Cardello closes her chapter as library director

MARLBOROUGH – Come early in the new year, Margaret Cardello will not be among the stacks at Marlborough Public Library. After 12 years, she will be stepping down as the library’s director. The first thing she’ll do once her retirement begins?. “Throw out my alarm clock,” she...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse

The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
WORCESTER, MA
Marlborough police log, Jan. 6 edition

8:11 a.m. Farm Rd. MVA property damage only. 8:17 a.m. East Main St. Fire, structure. 11:40 a.m. Starbucks/Apex Dr. MVA property damage only. 12:56 p.m. Farm Rd. Disturbance. 1:41 p.m. The Branches of Marlborough/Bolton St. Harassment. 2:49 p.m. Pleasant/Elm Sts. Disturbance. 3:26 p.m. Royal Crest Apartments/Royal Crest Dr. MVA property...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Winter coat drive under way in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – A drive is underway to collect new, or gently used, winter coats. Through Jan. 16, coats for children and adults may be dropped off at The Recovery Connection, 31 Main St.; Addiction Referral Center, 33 Main St.; and the Board of Health, City Hall, 140 Main St.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing

NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
NATICK, MA
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Robert Dalessio, 89, of Hudson

– Robert “Sonny” Dalessio, 89, of Hudson died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Umass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital. He was son of the late Crenzio and Marguerite (D’Amico) Dalessio and husband of Janet (Sullivan) Dalessio to whom he was married for 47 years. Robert was...
HUDSON, MA
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
BOSTON, MA

