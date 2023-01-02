Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common
MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Council on Aging awarded grant for respite pilot program
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Council on Aging is on a mission to help caregivers. Those who are caring for an adult over the age of 60 will soon be able to participate in a free respite program thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Massachusetts Council on Aging (MCOA).
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Cultural Alliance reaches Armory fundraising goal
HUDSON – The Hudson Armory is one step closer to transforming into an arts center. The Hudson Cultural Alliance recently reached its goal of raising $200,000 in funding for the redevelopment of the armory. In May 2021, the Hudson Cultural Alliance received a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough firefighter fired up for American citizenship
WESTBOROUGH – One of the newest members of the Westborough Fire Department is also one of America’s newest citizens. Emanuel Desouza, who joined the department as a full-time firefighter/EMT in September, took his citizenship oath on Nov. 29 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. “It was amazing,” he said...
communityadvocate.com
Crews search Lake Quinsigamond near Burns Bridge
SHREWSBURY – First responders are currently responding to an incident on Lake Quinsigamond near the Kenneth F. Burns bridge. Local fire departments deployed boats and appeared to be searching the lake late this afternoon. According to Officer Chief of the Worcester Fire Department Daniel O’Neil, the department deployed two...
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
communityadvocate.com
Cardello closes her chapter as library director
MARLBOROUGH – Come early in the new year, Margaret Cardello will not be among the stacks at Marlborough Public Library. After 12 years, she will be stepping down as the library’s director. The first thing she’ll do once her retirement begins?. “Throw out my alarm clock,” she...
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse
The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Jan. 6 edition
8:11 a.m. Farm Rd. MVA property damage only. 8:17 a.m. East Main St. Fire, structure. 11:40 a.m. Starbucks/Apex Dr. MVA property damage only. 12:56 p.m. Farm Rd. Disturbance. 1:41 p.m. The Branches of Marlborough/Bolton St. Harassment. 2:49 p.m. Pleasant/Elm Sts. Disturbance. 3:26 p.m. Royal Crest Apartments/Royal Crest Dr. MVA property...
communityadvocate.com
Winter coat drive under way in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – A drive is underway to collect new, or gently used, winter coats. Through Jan. 16, coats for children and adults may be dropped off at The Recovery Connection, 31 Main St.; Addiction Referral Center, 33 Main St.; and the Board of Health, City Hall, 140 Main St.
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
Three western Massachusetts officers suspended for violating the Commission’s standards
Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has suspended 15 law enforcement officers, including three local ones.
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
communityadvocate.com
Robert Dalessio, 89, of Hudson
– Robert “Sonny” Dalessio, 89, of Hudson died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Umass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital. He was son of the late Crenzio and Marguerite (D’Amico) Dalessio and husband of Janet (Sullivan) Dalessio to whom he was married for 47 years. Robert was...
iBerkshires.com
Mass RMV to Remove Option for Customers to Opt Out of Automatic Voter Registration
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that effective Jan.1, 2023, the RMV is no longer allowed to offer the option for customers to opt out of automatic voter registration. The opportunity for driver's license and ID applicants to decline automatic voter registration is no...
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
