The primary link between the Outer Banks and the rest of North Carolina will soon be getting a major improvement thanks to a federal grant that was announced Tuesday. In a statement from Governor Roy Cooper, a $110 million federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation has been awarded to help pay for a new span to carry U.S. 64 over the Alligator River between Dare and Tyrell counties.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO