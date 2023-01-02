Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Old Christmas Celebration in Rodanthe set for January 7
Rodanthe will once again be the home base for a local tradition that’s older than the village itself with the upcoming celebration of Old Christmas on Saturday, January 7. Held at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, this full-day affair is a celebration of the island’s deep holiday roots with plenty of fun and entertainment to go around.
islandfreepress.org
OBX Coast Guard Auxiliary to offer boating skills, seamanship course in January & February
Registration is now open for the OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary “Boating Skills and Seamanship Course” course that will be held January 24, 26, 31 and February 2, 7, 9, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Southern Shores Fire Department. If you are serious about boating...
islandfreepress.org
First baby born at The Outer Banks Hospital in 2023
Ignoring his December 29, 2022, due date, Brick Eric Michael Anderson instead decided to join the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital, weighing in at 7 lbs 20 oz, and measuring 20 inches long. Brick’s mom and dad, Amanda Brickhouse and Christopher Anderson both of Kill Devil Hills, couldn’t be prouder of their first child.
islandfreepress.org
Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal
RODANTHE — Jazania Polly Herbert O’Neal, 85, of Rodanthe, NC died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home. A native of Rodanthe, she was born November 11, 1937, to the late Nora Midgett and John E. Herbert, Sr. Along with her husband Arval, Jazania was the owner and...
islandfreepress.org
Replacement for bridge over Alligator River to begin by 2025 thanks to $110M federal grant
The primary link between the Outer Banks and the rest of North Carolina will soon be getting a major improvement thanks to a federal grant that was announced Tuesday. In a statement from Governor Roy Cooper, a $110 million federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation has been awarded to help pay for a new span to carry U.S. 64 over the Alligator River between Dare and Tyrell counties.
WITN
Feds give $110 million to help replace Alligator River Bridge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A vital link here in Eastern Carolina is getting a replacement, thanks to an injection of federal money. The Alligator River Bridge carries U.S. 64 between Tyrrell and Dare counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the $268 million project has received a $110 million...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for December 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny. 100 block of Joclar Lane, Roanoke Island. Utility trailer stolen from a vacant lot. Under investigation. December 7, 2022. Larceny. 100 block of Soundview Drive, Colington. Medication and jewelry missing from a. residence after a house...
islandfreepress.org
Karen Sue Kraft
WAVES — Karen Sue Kraft, 80, of Waves, NC died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington, NC. Born in Big Beaver, PA on September 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Marie Freed Kunkle and John Kunkle. Karen spent her career and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvo woman arrested on drug charges after Kitty Hawk traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo woman on drug charges after a Kitty Hawk traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 20, 2022 at around 6:50 p.m., a deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.
