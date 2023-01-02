Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Sally Comes Clean With Nick — and Diane Makes Another Startling Confession to Jack
Adam arrives at Noah’s club, and flashes back to being in bed with Sally, who told him it’s time for them to move on. He spots Chance, who is furiously swigging a beer. Chance says, “It looks like you had a rough night.” Adam sits down with him, and notes it’s been a while since they were on drinking buddy terms. He apologizes for being rough on him with the whole Locke investigation. Chance shrugs, “Case closed.” He asks Adam what his deal is. Adam confesses he’s facing the fact that he’s lost Sally for good.
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at the age of 74, her publicist announced.
Anita Pointer, Founding Member of Legendary Pointer Sisters Group, Dead at 74
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita," the singer's family said in a statement Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the iconic Pointer Sisters vocal group, has died. She was 74. The singer died at her home on Saturday, surrounded by family, her publicist confirmed to Variety. "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace," read a statement from her four closest...
Comments / 0