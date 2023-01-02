Read full article on original website
sweat pants boner
2d ago
Great, now prices will go up even more. How about learning a trade or skill instead of expecting a hand out. Minimum wage jobs were meant for kids, now druggies and bums want to work minimum wage jobs so they don't lose their welfare and cause their just too lazy to improve themselves
Reply
2
terryrice329
2d ago
cool a loaf of bread a tank of gas an your choice of spam or potameat maybe even a 4pk of hotdogs milk next week if you work Overtime 😀 😉
Reply
2
Related
Breakdown: Can someone live on Ohio’s new minimum wage?
Here is a breakdown of the average monthly costs for a an Ohio resident.
Legal clock starts ticking again on potential Ohio recreational marijuana ballot measure
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.
proclaimerscv.com
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Letting Cities Grant Mass Marijuana Expungements, Among Other Reforms
The governor of Ohio has signed a major criminal justice reform bill that will let cities facilitate mass expungements for people with certain drug-related convictions, including marijuana possession of up to 200 grams, while also protecting people from getting criminal records for possessing cannabis paraphernalia. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed...
Householder redux in the Ohio Statehouse? Jim Jordan as U.S. House Speaker? Welcome to 2023 Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hours before the vote for Ohio House Speaker, while drama also played out in the U.S. Congress in Washington, Ohio Democrats banded with Republicans to pick Rep. Jason Stephens as their leader. We’re talking about the speaker drama on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor...
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'
OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
DeWine signs 20 new Ohio laws
(The Center Square) – It’s a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in about 90 days, including universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday signed into law 19 bills passed by the General Assembly in the closing hours of its 2022 legislative session last month. Those bills take effect 90 days after signing. On Monday, he signed...
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here are some of the […]
police1.com
'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
spectrumnews1.com
Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain
CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
NBC4 Columbus
Why Ohio’s largest minimum wage hike won’t affect most businesses
Why Ohio’s largest minimum wage hike won’t affect most businesses. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Gaffkb. Why Ohio’s largest minimum wage hike won’t affect …. Why Ohio’s largest minimum wage hike won’t affect most businesses. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Gaffkb. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-03-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-03-2023. FOR...
WCPO
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
Sweeping criminal justice law changes OK’d by Ohio governor
Sweeping criminal justice legislation signed Tuesday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will allow police to stop people solely for holding a cellphone while driving, with certain exceptions.
Local business owner talks minimum wage increase
On Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage workers got a pay raise in 23 states, including Ohio.
WFMJ.com
Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing
Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
Ohio RV Supershow back at I-X Center
The show will have hundreds of RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.
spectrumnews1.com
New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. . Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?
Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
Comments / 4