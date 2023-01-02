Born in Drift, KY., on June 27, 1936, to C. C. Lum and Anna Mae (Smith) Parker, she grew up in Drift and Minnie, KY. She was a graduate of Minnie High school in 1956. She was a dedicated homemaker while holding several jobs throughout her life, retiring from Sanese services after 15 years of service. She loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her loved ones and friends. Friends and family knew her fondly as Fay, she didn't know a stranger in the world and loved to have conversations with anyone and everyone, fondly talking about family, life in Kentucky, and anything else in between.

