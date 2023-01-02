Read full article on original website
Thomas R. Smith
Thomas R. Smith, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 11:48 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 7, 1946, the son of the late Raymond M. and Eva Marie (Purdon) Smith. On...
Shirley A. Strawser
Shirley was born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 24, 1938, to the late Howard H. and Esther Mae (Graham) Heminger. She married Glenn L. Strawser on September 7, 1968, in Rushsylvania, and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2012. Shirley was also preceded in death by a sister Norma Jean Alspaugh, and a brother Larry Heminger.
Bellefontaine Boys Fall to Marysville
The Bellefontaine Varsity boys fell to Marysville Monday night in a tough loss, 72-49. Leading the Chiefs was Riley Neer with 15 points and Tavian St.Clair added 11 points. Bellefontaine is next set to take on Kenton Ridge on Friday, at Bellefontaine. You can catch that game live at Peak of Ohio TV.
Sidney Daily News
First baby of 2023
Proud parents Craig and Amanda Dapore of Fort Loramie, Ohio, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2023. Baby Hendrix was born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2023, the Wilson Health presented the family with special gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Sweet Beginnings Baby Boutique.
Wilma Fay Bradley
Born in Drift, KY., on June 27, 1936, to C. C. Lum and Anna Mae (Smith) Parker, she grew up in Drift and Minnie, KY. She was a graduate of Minnie High school in 1956. She was a dedicated homemaker while holding several jobs throughout her life, retiring from Sanese services after 15 years of service. She loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her loved ones and friends. Friends and family knew her fondly as Fay, she didn't know a stranger in the world and loved to have conversations with anyone and everyone, fondly talking about family, life in Kentucky, and anything else in between.
Robert “Bob” Houchins
Robert “Bob” Houchins, 83, of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family at Mary Rutan Hospital. Bob was born in Manhattan, NY on March 22, 1939, to the late Robert and Margaret Houchins of Lakeview, where he loved to return and visit with family. He is survived by his 3 sisters: Mary (Richard) Downing, Sue (Jim) Brake, Nancy (Ron) Leonard, his brother Richard (Marilyn) Houchins, and his brother-in-law Jim (Barb) Timms. Bob was proceeded in death by 2 sisters; Maureen Liberatore, and Margie Armstrong, and 4 brothers-in-law; Weasel Liberatore, David Armstrong, Mike Groves, and Terry Timms.
Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
Sidney Daily News
Dilworth, Miami County ObGyn joins Wilson Health
SIDNEY — Dr. Daniel Dilworth and Miami County Ob/Gyn have joined the Wilson Health Medical Group network. The medical office will remain located at 1930 Prime Court, Suite 105, Troy, Ohio. “We will continue to provide our patients the same high quality care they’ve come to know and trust,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year Holiday
Maebell Dawson was born in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Maebell had two daughters, married and divorced, and had recently retired from her housekeeping job at Miami Valley Hospital. According to the Doe Network, Maebell was a department store clerk, a factory worker, and an elevator operator before her retirement in 1996. She was very close to her family and even volunteered throughout her community.
Lady Chiefs top Wapakoneta; WL-S boys sweep Greenon – Tuesday basketball scores
The Bellefontaine varsity girls beat Wapakoneta 49-36. Quinlan Zedeker led the Lady Chiefs with 15 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, Lexi Robinson tallied 13 points, Tiffany Boop chipped in with 9 points and 4 assists, Alexza Clifton had 5 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, and Parker Penhorwood recorded 5 points and 3 assists.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports December 30-January 3
A deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of a government office on East Fifth Street in Marysville to take possession of drug paraphernalia that was found. A report was filed, #22-1047. 1:26pm Domestic. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Valleyview Drive to investigate a...
New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief
For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
Swim Meet Results
Team Champ swimmers competed at the Team Champ Resolution Swim meet against Indian Lake, Urbana, Hamilton Township, and Benjamin Logan at the YMCA in Urbana on Friday, December 30. In the girls competition, the finishers were as followed:. Graham:. 200 Freestyle – Tiffany Carter (3:11.03) 9th. 50 Freestyle –...
Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage
Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
