BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO