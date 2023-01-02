Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Suspect arrested after deadly grocery store assault
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and killed a Superior Grocer employee. Police said they responded to reports of an assault at Superior Grocer on 1115 Union Avenue on January 1, 2023, around 11:50 pm. When they arrived they...
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for a person of interest in double homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced Friday that it is searching for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed two people Friday morning in southeast Bakersfield. They are looking for Jovannie Ayon, who is a person of interest in relation to the...
Bakersfield Now
Vigil held for grocery store worker killed during assault
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — People gathered in the Superior Grocers parking lot to honor the man who died from his injuries after a deadly New Year’s Day assault. Family, friends, and coworkers mourned the man who died with candles, balloons and heartfelt words. The manager spoke during the...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO looking for suspect in Goodwill robbery
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying a man wanted for a suspected robbery. KCSO said that on November 15, around 8 p.m. a White male entered the Goodwill located at 1100 Olive Drive near Roberts Lane. Officials said the suspect...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO looking for four burglary suspects in northwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying suspects wanted for a burglary in northwest Bakersfield. Officials said that on November 5th, 2022, four black males, burglarized a home in the area of Wegis Avenue near the Rosedale Highway. KCSO found...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Two people found dead in southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 5 a.m. on Friday, in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive. BPD found two men with gunshot injuries, and they were declared dead at the scene. The identities will be released by...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Suspected gunman found dead in field
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 1/5/23 (10:12 p.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a report just after 9 a.m. of a man shooting at drivers as they drove on Stockdale Highway near Superior Road. Some people began leaving their cars, in an attempt to escape the gunfire.
Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash
BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
Woman shot multiple times in East Bakersfield during domestic violence incident
A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot during a domestic violence incident in East Bakersfield on Sun, Jan 1.
Man, 80, has court date moved in double homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 5, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to get a wanted gang member off the streets. Marshals are looking for Deshan Forbes, 38. He is a member of the East Side Crip street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and robbery.
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD finds illegally possessed guns in drugs and weapons investigation
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department found illegally possessed guns after executing a search warrant during a weapons investigation. Police said the search warrant was made in the 200 block of East 18th Street on January 3, 2022, at around 5:00 pm. Officers said they found an...
3 arrested for alleged firearm, drug possession in Shafter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter police arrested three people allegedly in possession of firearms and drugs following a traffic stop on Monday, officials said. On the morning of Jan. 2, at 10:10 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration tags. Upon a search of the vehicle, officers said they […]
BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP Bakersfield arrest 11 during New Years maximum enforcement period
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The CHP Bakersfield Area released their statistics for the maximum enforcement period during the New Years weekend. It started on Friday, December 30, 2022 and ended on Monday, January 2, 2023. CHP Bakersfield Area said they arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence. The...
2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
KMPH.com
Man dead after shooting in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
Bakersfield Now
Coroner: Cause of death released for body found in Lamont park
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead at a park in Lamont. According to the report, the man, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez, was killed on December 12, 2022 after getting shot several times at Bear Mountain Park and the manner of death is homicide.
