Arizona State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
New York Post

The Giants’ two potential NFL playoff scenarios

With the Giants beating the Colts on Sunday to lock up their first playoff berth since 2016, it’s finally safe to look ahead to the team’s potential postseason opponent. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and will open the playoffs at the No. 3 seed. But who that No. 3 seed will be is up in the air. Coach Brian Daboll’s team with play the Vikings if Minnesota loses at the Bears or the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Week 17. The Giants lost to the Vikings 27-23 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. Kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win.   Big Blue could also visit the 49ers if San Francisco loses and the Vikings win. The 49ers sport arguably the NFL’s best defense and it would be the team’s first meeting this season. The Giants face the Eagles in Week 18 before getting ready for the postseason.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Giants-Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) will wrap up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win or tie against the rival New York Giants on Sunday. New York (9-6-1) has clinched the No. 6 seed, which will not be affected by Sunday's NFL result. The Eagles lead the all-time series 90-87-2,...
