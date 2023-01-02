Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
The Giants’ two potential NFL playoff scenarios
With the Giants beating the Colts on Sunday to lock up their first playoff berth since 2016, it’s finally safe to look ahead to the team’s potential postseason opponent. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and will open the playoffs at the No. 3 seed. But who that No. 3 seed will be is up in the air. Coach Brian Daboll’s team with play the Vikings if Minnesota loses at the Bears or the 49ers beat the Cardinals in Week 17. The Giants lost to the Vikings 27-23 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. Kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. Big Blue could also visit the 49ers if San Francisco loses and the Vikings win. The 49ers sport arguably the NFL’s best defense and it would be the team’s first meeting this season. The Giants face the Eagles in Week 18 before getting ready for the postseason.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists
18 players and one coach will be up for induction.
Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly
Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly
Stephen A. Smith Bashes Bucks, Raptors for Low-Scoring First Half
The ESPN personality did not hold back his thoughts on the “butt-ugly basketball” game.
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
Cowboys Playoff Picture: Dallas and Washington kick off at 4:25pm ET in Week 18, parallel with Eagles
The Cowboys will finish the regular season in the Sunday afternoon window. last won a football game themselves on Thursday night, but Sunday’s action in Week 17 was full of other types of victories for them. Notably for the Cowboys the Philadelphia Eagles (-14) and Minnesota Vikings (-4) both...
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Giants-Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) will wrap up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win or tie against the rival New York Giants on Sunday. New York (9-6-1) has clinched the No. 6 seed, which will not be affected by Sunday's NFL result. The Eagles lead the all-time series 90-87-2,...
