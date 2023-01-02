ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (10-26) will close their four-game regular season series against the Dallas Mavericks (21-16) Monday night, inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets will try to end their three-game losing skid in their first game of 2023. Unfortunately, their first contest in the new year will come against Luka Doncic , who has been on a tear since his 50-point explosion in Houston on Dec. 23.

Doncic is averaging 45.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists over his last five games. Saturday night, he led the Mavericks to a 126-125 road win over the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic recorded a game-high 51 points on 18-of-29 shooting from the field, nine assists and six rebounds.

"He is shooting more free-throws, which is bumping his scoring up," coach Stephen Silas said. "It has always been his passing that separated him from everyone else. Now, he is adding the scoring to his passing, which makes him a nightmare to defend and prepare for."

Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 2
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
  • Radio : 790 AM
  • Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

  • Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
  • Alperen Sengun (lower back soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

  • Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain): OUT
  • Josh Green (right elbow sprain): OUT
  • Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear): OUT

Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Dallas Mavericks

  • Guard: Luka Doncic
  • Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
  • Forward: Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • Forward: Christian Wood
  • Center: Dwight Powell

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

