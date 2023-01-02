Read full article on original website
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reportedly the last "significant" Switch release in the works for some time
There could be a huge gap in big first-party titles for the console after May 2023
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
The must-play video games of winter 2023
Big in 2023: With an incredible three months ahead, here's the biggest new games you need to have on your radar
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals PS5 Accessibility Controller Project Leonardo
PlayStation has revealed its new PlayStation 5 accessibility controller which is currently named Project Leonardo. Accessibility has been a big problem in the gaming industry for some time. While film and TV shows have incorporated things like subtitles or even audio narration that describes what's happening to a viewer, games have been more limited. Unlike the other two mediums, you are in direct control of what happens which means those who can't see, hear, or maybe don't even have the ability to use their arms or hands are often at a disadvantage when it comes to gaming. However, games have made major strides over the last few years to give players more options on how to play with developers like Naughty Dog leading the charge on this.
Latest trailer for controversial MMO The Day Before continues to leave hundreds of thousands of fans skeptical
The Day Before's ray tracing trailer is gorgeous but doing little to assuage fans' fears
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Xbox Game Pass is losing five popular games soon
Five well-known games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on Jan. 15, 2023 – so subscribers will lose access to these titles in less than two weeks. On Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is losing titles like Windjammers 2 and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc this month. We’ll all five below.
The 8 most disappointing games of 2022
The Tom’s Guide staff rounded up the most disappointing games of 2022, from tiresome sequels to terrible original ideas.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over
Finding a PS5 is no longer the challenge it used to be. The post HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
The Verge
Asus announces new Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen
Asus is releasing a new Xbox PC controller later this year that has a built-in OLED display and a host of connectivity options for PC. The ROG Raikiri Pro has a tiny 1.3-inch OLED display above the Xbox button that will display custom animations, battery or microphone status, and more.
