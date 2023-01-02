Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
Jeremy Renner has issued his first statement since he was hit by his own snow plow, with authorities revealing that the 6,500kg vehicle had “run over” the star of The Avengers when it began to unexpectedly roll. On Tuesday afternoon Renner, who remains in a critical condition and...
The "Hawkeye" actor was airlifted to a Reno area hospital after an incident on New Year's Day at his home near Lake Tahoe.
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable” condition Sunday after a snowplow accident, a report said. The “Hawkeye” star was injured in Nevada “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow,” a spokesperson for the two-time Oscar nominee told Deadline. The 51-year-old actor, also known for his starring role in the Paramount+ series “The Mayor of Kingstown,” was reportedly airlifted to an area hospital near Reno. His spokesperson said he is “receiving excellent care” and his family was by his side. Renner has a home close to Reno near the Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, a 1,300-acre resort with “groomed ski runs for all levels, complete...
While everyone was either celebrating the new year or suffering the consequences of overindulgence the night before, news of what happened to Jeremy Renner on New Year’s Day, 2023, sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The actor, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was hospitalized after a “weather-related accident” while plowing snow, his representative Sam Mast confirmed to CNN. He was airlifted to the hospital where we would undergo two surgeries. As of January 3, 2022, he was in a stable but critical condition. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and...
This evening, Jeremy Renner shared his first update since getting injured this week in what was initially described as a “weather related accident”—i.e., something involving snow. We heard earlier today that Renner had gone through multiple surgeries to deal with the “extensive” injuries from the accident, but this morning he was in “critical but stable condition.”
Jeremy Renner is in a hospital in Reno, Nevada, after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from an accident involving a snow plow on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday. Renner, 51, is in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit after undergoing surgery Monday, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement. The sheriff's office in Nevada's Washoe County said the Avengers star suffered a "traumatic injury" in Reno on Sunday morning and was airlifted to a hospital. He was the only person involved in the snow plow accident. Renner has a house in the Mount...
