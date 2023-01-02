ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport Authority moves meeting date

By Scott Bolejack
 2 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Johnston County Airport Authority will move its January meeting from the 16th to the 23rd. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Johnston Regional Airport, 3149 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Airport Authority meetings are accessible online through Microsoft Teams. Instructions on how to join are online at jnx-airport.com.

The post Airport Authority moves meeting date first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

