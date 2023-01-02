Airport Authority moves meeting date
SMITHFIELD — Because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Johnston County Airport Authority will move its January meeting from the 16th to the 23rd. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Johnston Regional Airport, 3149 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Airport Authority meetings are accessible online through Microsoft Teams. Instructions on how to join are online at jnx-airport.com.
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Airport Authority moves meeting date first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0