Woman killed in I-71N crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a crash on I-71 at W. 25th Street Sunday evening, according to the EMS chief.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m.

A portion of the highway was closed overnight but has since reopened.

The victims have not been identified.

Investigators have not said what caused the fatal crash.

