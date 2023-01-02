Woman killed in I-71N crash
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a crash on I-71 at W. 25th Street Sunday evening, according to the EMS chief.
It happened at around 9:30 p.m.
A portion of the highway was closed overnight but has since reopened.
The victims have not been identified.
Investigators have not said what caused the fatal crash.
