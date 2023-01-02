ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in I-71N crash

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a crash on I-71 at W. 25th Street Sunday evening, according to the EMS chief.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m.

    A portion of the highway was closed overnight but has since reopened.

    The victims have not been identified.

    Investigators have not said what caused the fatal crash.

